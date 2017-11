Art Hearts Fashion LAFW SS18

Local and international designers come together as driving force of Los Angeles Fashion Week.

More than 35 designers from around the world came together at the world famous Beverly Hilton Hotel for Los Angeles Fashion Week to celebrate the art of fashion. The event produced by Art Hearts Fashion and presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation has become the largest fashion platform on the West Coast and has established itself as a world-class event.

More than 35 designers from around the world came together



Art Hearts Fashion: LAFW SS18

Opening night featured the debut of “The Gardens,” the brand new outdoor area served as the art gallery and reception space for the event. The Gardens unparalleled beauty set the tone for the week of amazing shows. The 7pm presentation opened with Datari Austin London, followed by Burning Guitars Clothing and wrapping up with SIWY Denim’s debut Disney Collaboration. The 9pm Couture presentation featured 4 world class celebrity designers including Farah Abu, Resty Lagare, Lebanese designer Elie Madi and Rocky Gathercole.

Day two of fashion week featured the perfect mix of ready to wear and European inspired collections. The 5pm presentation opened with Ilava, Marisa Clark and Sanja Bobar followed by Wicked Things Boutique, Dair Design, and Fernando Alberto Atelier at 7pm. The night ended with presentations by Usama Ishtay, Dexter Simmons, and Charles and Ron. Each brand told a different story while perfectly complementing each other on the runway to provide guests with an incredible fashion journey.

Day three of fashion week opened with popular kids’ designers featuring collections from Wanda Beauchamp, Monnalisa, and Lil Jewels Boutique. The showcase featured celebrity kid models Sofia Wylie, Ava Kolker, Lexy Kolker, Juliet Hanks, Cooper Friedman, Grace Wethor, Sophia Abraham, Khia Lopez and many more. Swimwear collections followed at 5pm with Vichi Swim, E.S. Collection Spain, and Mister Triple X swimwear. The 7pm presentation featured an eclectic mix of styles opening with designer Jonathan Marc Stein followed by Dinkra and a grand finale presentation by Diana Couture X Le Ciel Design. The theatrical showcase featured moving headpieces and mechanical angel wings leaving guests in awe of the creative Indonesian powerhouse designer. Closing out the night were two high energy street wear collections by Michael NGO and Mister Triple X MetalliX collection, the brands each featured dance performances and sexy fashion.

Closing day of Fashion Week opened with swim collections by Honey Bee Swim, Gyv Me Body and Alina Petra followed by a 7pm showcase featuring Rochelle Goodrick, Dog Couture Designer Anthony Rubio and wrapping up with elegant evening gowns by Jovani LA. The spectacular week of fashion culminated with Venezuelan designer Nidal Nouaihed’s breathtaking “Sinfonia’ collection by Nidal Couture. The show opened and closed with supermodel Edymar Martinez. Arzamendi Style from Mexico followed with a Gatsby inspired party dress collection featuring Swarovski embellishments and an elegant vibe. Closing the event was celebrity designer Laurel Dewitt who’s show featured the brands signature intricate metal work. Guests of the week enjoyed a closing party at the Mondrian Hotels Sky Bar.

Los Angeles Fashion Week is presented by AHF and partnered with Official Hair Sponsor Style The Runway & Hair Dreams Extensions powered by Woody Michleb Salons. Official makeup sponsor Moira Cosmetics powered by April Love Pro Team featuring Bdellium Tools. Sponsors Include: Monster Energy, Savvy Travelers, Shibue Couture, Selfie Cookie, Thats IT, and La Foglia. Art Gallery presented by Six Summit Gallery.

As a voice for artistic and cutting edge designers, Art Hearts Fashion is paving the way toward the future of fashion week. Art Hearts Fashion’s philanthropic drive stretches internationally, putting the spotlight on how fashion can promote constructive ideals and influence the progressive evolution of the fashion industry. The platform is proud to raise awareness for organizations including: Aids Healthcare Foundation, Project Cancerland, Make A Wish Foundation, Wednesday’s Child, Children’s Hospital LA, & Women’s Cancer Research Foundation.

##

Learn More

artheartsfashion.com

LA Fashion Week

With love,

FWO