For FW18, Alexandra Grecco combined inspiration from a recent trip to Ile de Re, an island off the west coast of France, along with silhouettes and details that could be found in a 1920’s circus.

The colors that make up the collection were inspired by the pastel buildings and hollyhocks that lined the narrow cobblestone streets on the island. Feathers and shimmering beads adorn select pieces from the collection, adding a playfulness for the free-spirited bride while floral elements inspired by the flowers found on the island are hand-embroidered on illusion tulle and made to look like tattoos.



Alexandra Grecco: NYFW Bridal

Alexandra Grecco’s signature “effortless” bridal style is making big waves in the industry and she is most definitely a designer to watch.

About Alexandra Grecco

Alexandra Grecco released her first ready to wear collection in the spring of 2010, finding inspiration in the designs of eras past and cinematic landscapes, real and imagined. In her work, she has found herself drawn to classic, feminine designs that, while rooted in nostalgia, achieve a sense of timelessness.

Looking for a gown in advance of her own wedding in 2013, she saw an opportunity to create a bridal line of her own and pair her aesthetic with high-quality fabrics and intricate hand-embroidery. Launching in July 2014, the Alexandra Grecco bridal line features ethereal gowns for the less-traditional bride.

