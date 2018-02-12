12 Trends As Seen At NYFW NYFW FW18

Fashion Week in New York is not even over, and the trends of the season are already showing. We wanted to take you through 12 trends we already noticed on the runway.







1.

GINGHAM

This classic print made it’s way on the runway a lot this season

Left to Right: Dan Liu, Vivi Zubedi, Heaven Please+ at Fashion Hong Kong, Heaven Please+ at Fashion Hong Kong

2.

Embellished Accessories

Some say more is less, and others say more is MORE. These designers turned up the volume to their looks with shoes, hats, and even beaded wigs that made their shows anything but basic.

Heaven Please+ at Fashion Hong Kong, Vivi Zubedi, Colour By Nandi Madida at Oxford Fashion Studios, Shoes by TaDazzle at Oxford Fashion Studios

3.

UNIQUE SCARFS

There is definitely more than one way to wear a scarf, and we think the designers of NYFW, have maximized the scarves potential with puffer scarfs, fun prints, leather, and monograms.

Harrison Wong at Fashion Hong Kong, Anveglosa at Fashion Hong Kong, Shabeeg at Oxford Fashion Studios, Vivi Zubedi, Dan Liu

4.

PARISIAN & VICTORIAN INFLUENCE

Nothing says lady like more than a little Victorian and Parisian influence. Lace, broaches, berets, and scarfs fit for a view of the Eiffel tower.

Anveglosa at Fashion Hong Kong, Vivi Zubedi, Dan Liu, Dan Liu

5.

POPPY PUFFER JACKETS

This ain’t your Mama’s parka. These puffer jackets have spunk, with fun details and colors.

Dan Liu, Dan Liu, Heaven Please+ at Fashion Hong Kong, Harrison Wong at Fashion Hong Kong

6.

PASTELS IN FALL

Pastels are not just for Spring.

Dan Liu, Dan Liu, Heaven Please+ at Fashion Hong Kong, Coco & Ilia at Oxford Fashion Studios

7.

MILLENNIAL PINK’S NOT DEAD

Someone said that Millennial pink is dead, but it keeps popping up everywhere. We are here to say IT’S ALIVE and fly.

Dan Liu, Rachel Pollak at Oxford Fashion Studios, Tone Fitness at Oxford Fashion Studios, Coco & Ilia at Oxford Fashion Studios

8.

MODEST FASHION

Modesty is a woman’s choice, and designers took to the runway to show modesty can be super chic.

Vivi Zubedi, B. Zarina at Oxford Fashion Studios, Anveglosa at Fashion Hong Kong

9.

OFF THE SHOULDER

Sexy off the shoulder looks were everywhere

Jef Albea Couture at Oxford Fashion Studios, Dan Liu, Colour By Nandi Madida at Oxford Fashion Studios

10.

CAT EYE SUNNIES

Meow…these geometric cat eye sunglasses, deserve a second look. While cat eye sunglasses may not be something new, the geometric wiring and variation of size and hue, make these the shades to watch.

Dan Liu with sunglasses by Nectar Sunglasses, Harrison Wong at Fashion Hong Kong, Harrison Wong at Fashion Hong Kong

11.

VELVET

Nothing says fall like a good cozy velvet. First the Juicy tracksuit came back, now velvet is being reimagined into beautiful dresses, and luxe peacoats.

Vivi Zubedi, Harrison Wong at Fashion Hong Kong

12.

BURGUNDY LEATHER

With Valentines day around the corner, burgundy leather seems to be making it’s way into designer’d heart.

Nannerwave x Joo Won Yu at Oxford Fashion Studios, Anveglosa at Fashion Hong Kong

