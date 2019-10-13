Yaniv Persy FW 2020

The essence of the new 2020 “Make A Wish” Bridal collection is an Everlasting romantic classic French style and delicate partisanship with laid back modern designs and features Yaniv Persy’s sensual timeless, celebrated materials including silk,chiffon and tulle, with embroidered delicate laces in cream and powder shades.

The collection exemplifies elegant seductive effortless beauty combined with the individual style of each woman.Our Collection LAVISH presents gorgeous wedding dresses with a fashion forward edge.



Photos: Gilad Kavalero

We can always depend on Yaniv Persy to deliver the goods. And the Fall 2020 collection features someof the most dazzling creations yet! With a beautiful blend of rich fabrics, refreshing twists on raditional silhouettes, and a good dose Persy’s magic, the “Faire un voeu” (Make A Wish) collection — shot on the magical Old church of Chicago, of course — emphasizing the mystery &feminine glamour and proof that there’s always something totally fresh to love in the bridal world

