Y-Plus AW20

Y-PLUS is a unisex clothing brand founded by Turkish designer, Yakup Bicer. Y-PLUS are showcasing their AW20 collection ‘PEHLIVAN’ with Fashion Scout on Sunday 16th February.

The collection carries the essence of traditional Kirkpinar wrestlers. ‘Pehlivan’ derives from a Turkish word meaning noble, wrestler, hero or champion. Yakup Bicer chose to identify these superheroes of his land as the inspiration for Y-PLUS AW20 collection.



Each design in the collection carries the story of these heroes as they represent strength, courage and originality. The collection emphasises the young generation’s edgy and aphetic attitude combined with timeless style. The key colour of the collection is black, while key items are oversized shirts and shirt jackets.

Y-PLUS’s interpretation of camouflage is introduced through ‘Pehlivan’ prints on light parkas, while Parachute fabrics determine the characteristic structure of the winter collection. AW20 introduces embroidery applying a vintage edge to the collection.

The key accessory of the AW20 collection is the leather charm. The charms are made of leather triangles which carry goodwill affirmations on it. These charms are carrying the inspiration of an ancient tradition within them.

Y-PLUS AW20 collection carries different patterns and aims to change the perception of the style with sophisticated, avant-garde and comfortable pieces while also exploring unexpected layering defining the ‘new cool’ regardless of gender.

For the AW20 show make up will be done by Georgia Papa and Solent Pro team using Illamasqua and hair will be done by Philipp Haug and the TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare.

Y-PLUS will be showcasing their AW20 collection on Sunday 16th February from 15.30pm with Fashion Scout at Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, WC1B 4DA. Turkish supermodel, Tülin Şahin will be walking in the catwalk show with her new born daughter, Siena marking the models first LFW debut.

