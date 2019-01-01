Happy New Year!

New year, new you! As we kick off 2019 here at Fashion Week Online, we want to offer more fun and prizes for readers and members. In that spirit, we’re starting a new monthly column where we list five of our favorite things for the month.

January is all about renewal and a fresh start, but it also marks the countdown to Fashion Month! So our five faves this month are all things that will get you ready for fun … on and off the runway.

1. Veralixir is a zero calorie, zero sugar aloe shot that is the perfect way to start the new year with a new regimen that many believe will help boost immunity, digestive health and make your skin look pretty. The bottle is pretty ‘grammable too!

You can purchase here: https://amzn.to/2CHb9R1

2. Instanatural’s Retinol Serum. Dermatologists raves about the benefits of retinol and serums are a great easy way to add good skin stuff to your routine. Put them on after you wash your face at night or before your moisturizer and they absorb quickly into the skin. We love Instanatural’s serum because it is affordable, vegan and not tested on animals.

You can purchase here: https://amzn.to/2VmG4t6

3. Rose Hips Black Soap Deep Pore Facial Wash by Shea Terra. Black soap is an amazing exfoliator used in many spas throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Because of its popularity and common name, many companies fye soap black and sell it as black soap duping consumers into thinking they are getting a soap with the promised benefits of Black Soap. This face wash is the real deal. Made with Authentic African Black Soap, Rose Hip Oil and crushed Rose Hips fruit.

You can purchase here: https://amzn.to/2CH262z

4. A Booty like Beyonce? If that isn’t a good new year’s resolution, we don’t know what is! You might have to do a few more squats to really achieve her backside, but this caffeine butt mask from Bawdy Beauty aptly named SLAP IT will improve skin tone of your derriere with ingredients like caffeine, orange peel, aloe, and goji berry.

You can purchase here: https://amzn.to/2RlDkx3

5. Hong Kong is a hidden gem of design talent and every year top designers from the region vying for a spot in their annual Fashion Hong Kong runway show held on-site on one of NYFW: The Show’s slick runways. The show attracts celebrities, influencers and top editors looking to discover the next big thing from Asia. It is live streamed every year on Fashion Week Online and it is definitely one of our favorite shows. We’ll be giving one lucky FWO Member tickets to attend, and in the meantime, you can follow the show and be the first to know which designers have been selected here: https://www.instagram.com/hktdcfashionhk/

With love,

FWO