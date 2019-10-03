Videmus Omnia Spring-Summer 2020 Artisan Collection ‘’Showmanship’’

Represented by 3RdEye Showroom Paris.

Videmus Omnia is an artisan fashion brand based in New York City. Founded in 2016 by Yun Qu.

Videmus Omnia represents one of the up-and-coming independent fashion brands. The New York based brand focuses on creating innovative, unconventional fashion while taking cues from modern art and music pioneers. The brand aims to design timeless wearable art garments with deconstructed silhouettes, infused with luxurious and intricate textiles.



The Spring-Summer 2020 “Artisan Collection” will be showcased to both, buyers and press, during Paris Fashion Week in collaboration with 3RDEYE Showroom starting with September 25th until October 2nd. The designer will also showcase the Spring-Summer 2020 season through a creative static presentation on September 28th in 126 Rue De Turenne, 75003, Paris, the main base of 3RDEYE Showroom.

The season is inspired by Glam Rock music, Japanese Kimono structure, as well as the famous architect Frank Gehry’s deconstructivist style with unusual shapes and materials.

In this experimental collection, the designer uses three complete different elements as inspirations to design this collection. The designer wants to express that – just like music, you can put feelings into clothes, and also don’t judge people based on their race.

‘’I don’t agree with many people that they judge my designs with “Asian flavor” when they see me coming out from a fashion show, which I never intended to do so. I want the audience to see my designs and to feel the emotions, instead of judge my designs based on my race.’’ – Yun Qu, founder and designer of VIDEMUS OMNIA.

Ready-to-Wear

For the Ready-to-Wear SS20 collection, the designer uses lots of Japanese inspired brocade fabric as well as Japanese inspired printed silk charmeuse. Most of the garments are lined with silk fabric or cotton to improve the luxury experience for the customers.

Haute-Couture

For the Haute-Couture SS20 collection, the designer uses mainly silk, silk blended fabric as well as exclusive and luxurious brocade fabric from Europe. Each garments are created like a piece of art. Some pieces are made of at least 5 or more fabric in order to emphasize the theme “showmanship.”

FOUNDER & DESIGNER YUN QU

Yun cares about the innovation of the design, the quality of tailoring and the interaction with the customers. Designer Yun has a different approach to fashion. She studied music at a young age and formed a rock band when she was in high school. She lived in China and Italy before she moves to New York. Because of her experience and background, she gradually developed a unique style.

Yun started Videmus Omnia in 2016. The aim is to embrace Yun’s unique and artistic designs and to re-build the Avant-garde fashion by exploring new structure, playing with different materials, and combining new technology. To keep the creativity intact and originality limitless, the brand will focus on developing womenswear.

SPRING-SUMMER 2020 SHOWCASE CREDITS

PRODUCTION by TSCOFZONE

The Secret Code of Fashion is a public relations platform focused on new talents worldwide, that ​shapes​ ​and​ ​communicates​ ​the​ ​unique​ ​visions​ ​of​ ​new​ ​talents involved​ ​in​ ​creative ​projects, with​ ​a​ ​deep​ ​understanding​ ​of​ ​the​ ​dynamic​ ​cultural​ ​landscape,​ ​combined with​ ​an​ ​intuition​ ​that​ ​anticipates​ ​industry​ ​innovation.​ ​The main purpose is to​ ​create ​a​ ​dialogue​ ​between​ ​brands​ ​and​ ​their target​ ​audiences​ ​that​ ​is​ ​integrated​ ​across​ ​print,​ ​broadcast​ ​and​ ​digital​ ​media.​ ​​With a strong ​background​ ​and experience in team-building ​for​ ​more​ ​than​ ​10​ ​years​, the agency ​develop​es ​creative​ ​instructional​ ​planning​ ​in​ ​​neuro-linguistic programming​,​ ​leadership​ ​and​ ​communication​ ​skills​ ​for​ ​various ​start-ups in fashion industry.​ ​The mission​ ​is​ ​to support​ ​emerging​ ​designers​ ​from​ ​fashion​ ​industry​ and to ​amplify​ ​the​ ​scouting​ ​concept​ ​for​ ​emerging​ ​talents​ ​to​ ​international​ ​markets​ ​and creative​ ​trade​ ​shows​ ​in​ ​the​ ​world.

BEAUTY DIRECTION by VALERIA ORLANDO using #VORMAKEUP

Valeria Orlando is a beauty director based in Milan, Italy and has an experience in fashion and art industry for more than twentyseven years.

During these years, the beauty director worked with different important photographers such as: Mario Testino, Steven Klein, Eolo Perfido, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Andrea Massari, Cosimo Buccolieri, Nikolay Biryukov, Stefania Paparelli, Andeer Brogard, Susi Belianska, Michele De Andreis , Benedict Renc, Francesco Chiappetta, Fulvio Maiani, Federico Leone, Fabrizio Scarpa, Enrico Caputo, Elio Nogueira.

Her works have been published in notable fashion magazines : L’Officiel, Harper Bazaar Magazine, Elle Ukraine, Vision, Posh, Vogue Russia, Gq Russia, Esprit Magazine, Amica, to name some of them.

Her work ranges from makeup and hair for fashion shows,editorials,advertising,beauty,catwalk and makeup styling for celebrities. Valeria is owner of her Make-up Line V)OR Makeup.

MUSIC BY STANISLAV FRIDMAN

Ukrainian-Israeli pianist and composer Stanislav Fridman appeared as a pianist, chamber musician and in orchestra on some of the most prestigious stages, including Stern Auditorium and Weill Recital Hall (Carnegie Hall), Alice Tully Hall, New York City Center, Skirball Center, Gerald W Lynch Theater, Salvation Army Theater, Center For Jewish History, Spectrum NYC, All Souls Church, Tishman Auditorium and Stiefel Hall at The New School. Fridman has collaborated with some of the leading music organizations such as Martha Graham Dance Company, New York Choral Society, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), American Society For Jewish Music, Mannes Orchestra and with conductors: David Hayes, Clément Mao-Takacs, Gary Fagin and Eric Dudley.

Fridman has been commissioned to write works for and collaborated with New York Fashion Week, Videmus Omnia fashion brand, New York Summer Fashion Explosion annual luxury fashion event, Rovaco Dance Company (USA), Beatty Cook Dance Company (USA), Intertwining Arts (CH/USA), Future Blend Project (UK), The Rhythm Method string quartet (USA), the Mannes Orchestra (USA), and A Closer Look ensemble (USA).

Volunteering has been an important part of Fridman’s musical life. He has performed at many hospitals and nursing facilities across New York Metropolitan area such as Mount Sinai Hospital, James J. Peters Veterans Medical Center, New York Memory Center, SAGE NYC, The Bridge NY and many others. Fridman has been also an active volunteer artist at “Sing For Hope” organization since 2017.

Fridman holds his BM and MM degrees from Mannes, The New School for Music, Where he studied piano performance and music composition.

