VDM The Label Fashion Show

Celebrity and influencer-loved, Australian line VDM the Label brought the Amalfi Coast to Miami this evening under the bright lights of the Paraiso catwalk. VACANZA, the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, just rose to the top of everyone’s vacation shopping list. Quality, timeless yet trendy swimwear pieces met their exotic match with inspiration pulled from iconic Italian designers like Gianni Versace and Roberto Cavalli.

“The collection was inspired by the beautiful Amalfi Coast”, Maddy Marchesani, designer. Vacanza embodied the rich essence of the Italian Riviera, with the inclusion of key themes and silhouettes of trends featured in the 90s and early 2000s. This collection was designed to emulate one’s dreams of an Italian summer and transport you there.

VDM the Label pushed limits and created an experience with this collection, a timeless group of swim and resortwear that will be remembered. Textures have been studied and implemented throughout this collection to provide all VDM customers with the newest and most unique items available in the recycled and sustainable realm of design. Vacanza touches on all key colors of summer exploring both pastel and vibrant tones throughout the collection. Supplying all the colors you could want and desire for your summer wardrobe and more.



VDM THE LABEL is breaking boundaries further than ever before and is taking new leaps and bounds offering up the best and most innovative pieces sustainable swim has to offer. Furthermore VDM THE LABEL are starting to venture into the most luxurious and flattering resort-wear, highlighting that we are a brand you should be keeping an eye on, as the best is yet to come!

VDM the Label pieces can be purchased at retailers like Revolve, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Dollskill, Selfridges, Lulu’s, and Pacsun and has been seen on the most stylish celebrities like Bella Hadid, Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Khloe Kardashian, and Alexis Ren.

LOOK GOOD. FEEL GOOD. DO GOOD. WE’RE ON A QUEST TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE SWIMWEAR STYLES FOR YOU. A little sexy, a little sultry, and a lot kinder to the planet—that’s what you’ll find here at VDM. We create everyday luxe for beach bunnies, water-loving sun worshippers and the insatiably curious who want to get noticed and wear their hearts on their impossibly stylish bikini straps. Revel in your body beautiful. And love the planet. We believe every body is beautiful. Style’s an attitude, not a clothing size. And you can’t curb great taste. We don’t believe in fast fashion—we prefer to create quality pieces you can treasure for a lifetime. And we’re doing what we can to reduce the amount of landfill and pollution caused by the fast fashion industry. Learn more at Vdmthelabel.com and follow on Instagram at @vdmthelabel.

