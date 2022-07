Vaishali Shadangule draws inspiration from her ability to observe and listen, allowing her designs to speak for themselves.

Born in the small town of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vaishali realised her passion at a very young age and has been experimenting with hand-woven textiles and designs for almost two decades now. A creative powerhouse, the designer also extends her work with textiles to art and design.



Vaishali

