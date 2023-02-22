UA in UK Community Party London Fashion Week

As part of London Fashion Week, the Ukrainian community was reminded of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a fashion show on Saturday, 18 February

Due to the war in Ukraine, more than 130,000 Ukrainians moved to United Kingdom, many of them live in London and are representatives of fashion and beauty and related industries.

Therefore, for professional help in career development and social adaptation in United Kingdom, the UA in Uk fashion&beauty Community was created in November 2022, which already includes about 100 active members and more than 800 followers on Instagram. The initiator and manager is a Ukrainian pr&fashion entrepreneur – Oleksandra Volkova with 14 years of experience in marketing, fashion and model management. One of the tasks of the community is the promotion of Ukrainian brands in United Kingdom, therefore participation in London Fashion Week is an important part of success in this. The UA in Uk Community team is very grateful to The British Fashion Council for such a great credit of trust in the new community and the opportunity to introduce Ukrainian names to British fashion specialists.

We was have 120 guest from UK, Netherlands, Japan, China, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Sweden, Poland, Turkey. Among guests – India Quinn – brand partnerships director at Vogue Business, Derv Gernon – Head of Events – Vogue Business, Ksenia Bugrimova – ukrainian Producer/director (The Bachelor, The Four), Jessica Edwards, Head of Media Success at Web Summit and Zoe Keane, Head of Fashion at Web Summit, Dawn Hung Contributing Editor – Ming Pao Daily

Mariia Vynogradova, popular Ukrainian radio & TV presenter, host of many events from schedule Ukrainian Fashion Week, host of the most fashionable events in Ukraine – https://www.instagram.com/vynogradova_masha was the presenter of this evening and present, in addition to the main program of fashion shows, a trailer of a new documentary project by talented Ukrainian women – herself as Creative producer and Ksenia Bugrimova as Film director. «Home for Ukraine» – documentary series about Ukrainian refugees and famous British hosts. The main heroes of the first series are former tennis player and commentator of the Wimbledon tournament Andrew Castle and refugee who escaped from Mariupol – Yulia Ivanova.

And as a remind anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – they offer to observe a moment of silence in memory of all those who died in this terrible war in the modern world.

At the event was be presented:

Marta Holod – International and local celebrities like Anna Dello Russo and Sarah Jessica Parker, Philip Treacy know firsthand what amazing hats she doing – meet milliner – Marta Holod.

The Marta Holod hat collection is about the emotions of Ukrainians. About their hearts and their souls which are burning, as if never to be restored. They burn like matches. They glow with the soul’s light. They are reduced to ashes but every time they rise again. And with these ashes they paint New Art. New Meaning. New Hope.

The KOMASNHYA brand is a Ukrainian brand of exclusive clothing, which was created by the Komashnya couple 11 years ago. During this time, designers Max and Margarita created countless stage images for Ukrainian and other artists, rebranding and merch for large companies, styled music videos and films. They have been UFW residents since 2015 and were the official designers of Ukraine at Eurovision 2017

Ukrainian fashion brand LA MUSA

creates concept products, each of them has a unique source of inspiration of art. Due to the war in Ukraine their team moved production and all employees to Poland. Moreover we are hiring Ukrainian refugees, providing more work spaces and support Ukrainian women who had to leave their homes. Part of each order of LA MUSA items being donated to Ukrainian charity. They conquered the hearts of many women across Europe with their beautiful and elegant dresses, corsets and lingerie.

carries the history of the nation through generations. To decorate our products, designers take antique embroidery as samples and adapt the old cut in a modern interpretation. The collection that we brought to London was created during the Russian attack on Ukraine. We, Ukrainians, have a great treasure that no one can steal from us – this is Beauty and authenticity in embroidery. Like Faith in our victory!

