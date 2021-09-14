Black Designer Sizzles in Sunlit Space

Celebrating the fashion industry’s return back to in-person runway shows, Tiffany Brown Designs debuted its Spring/Summer ‘22 collection at NYFW with 50 shades of purple for the namesake brand’s debut in New York.

The mens and womenswear collection ranged from athleisure to couture with supreme construction like tailored suits, draping and extravagant tulle dresses.



The collection is simply named ‘Lavender,’ and as such, hues from lilac to eggplant grazed the runway at Swift Studios in Midtown Manhattan. The Atlanta-native, who’s known to many as Dr. Tiffany Brown is a Black PhD – and a notorious fashionista with her own boutique and namesake brand that is carried at dozens of international boutiques. Known for its quality structure and design, Tiffany Brown Designs chose NYFW to show her collection, “because it’s the fashion capital of our country and this is the time to shine and celebrate the human spirit,” said Brown. Incredibly inspired after the halt in business in 2020 and the resurgence of life, the designer shared “Lavender symbolizes and represents spiritual healing, tranquility, easing of tension, and purification. Today, with this collection, we are celebrating the human spirit”

The fabrics used throughout the collection included satin, tulle, cotton blends, and even suede. An incorporation of delicate tones only further complimented the fusion of luxury and opulence.

For the closing of the runway show – that was safely filled with masked, vaxxed-only guests due to the on-going pandemic, a special performance by the R&B twin-duo, JNA closed the show. Backstage, Miss USA 2021, Asya Branch and Orange is the New Black’s Francesca Curran raved about the collection while meeting the designer.

About Tiffany Brown

The US Design house was founded by Tiffany Brown in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Originally a small midtown boutique, they have expanded their timeless styles and unique private labeled products to the global market. The clothing made by the company caters to a mix of both men and women fashion apparel and they are reputable for their inclusive sizing. The owner strongly believes that an expensive price tag does not always correspond with an item being elaborate or of higher quality. An exciting benefit of shopping at Tiffany Brown is that customers will find unique merchandise not found anywhere else.

