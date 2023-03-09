The Parisian Brand Theunissen Has Presented His FW23 Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Founded in 2019, The Franco-Belgian brand created by Ariane Theunissen, presented the FW23 collection for its very first show in Mellerio’s prestigious store, the oldest high jewellery house in the world.

This season, THEUNISSEN is offering to us a collection inspired by the empowerement of women mixing with her true love for the 70’s and its icons which is the DNA of the brand. The silhouette of the models are highlights by the structure of the shoulders path and small waist to create strong and dramatic looks, encouraging the idea of the powerful woman.

Mixing the fabrics, the designer works this season with transparent mesh and wool to create a marked contrast all around the show, allowing the body to reveal itself.

Theunissen

To accessorize the collection, the designer collaborated with the leatherworker Nadia Chellaoui to create three oversize bags along with the brand Zila Russi for the shoes. Partner of the event, the jeweller Mellerio has lent 4 prestigious high jewellery necklaces to sublimate some looks (1, 3, 11, 19).

@theunissen.paris

theunissenparis.com

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week schedule

