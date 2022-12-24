The No BS Guide on Measuring Your Bra Size

Being able to know your accurate bra size is key to comfort. Brassieres are one of every women’s daily essentials. Aside from it serving as protection, it also improves one’s posture. Thus, it is very important to use a bra that fits perfectly.

A woman’s body, specifically the breasts, develops over time. It can also change due to gaining or losing weight. Whereas there are really instances that one’s bra size may change from time to time. This is why it would be best if you measure your bra size when you feel a sudden change in your body. This will enable you to ensure in getting comfort from what bra you’re wearing on a daily basis.

In this article, a number of ways will be provided that will serve as your guide for your future measurements. Here are some of them:

1. Bra Calculator

If you’re looking for a more convenient way how you can measure your bra size, this would be it. Using this would take lesser effort since you can determine the results in just a few clicks.

However, before you can get accurate results, you would still need to use a tape measure to get some information, such as band size and cup size. The good thing is there’s no need to apply the manual calculations as you can just easily input it into the calculator and let it determine the answers for you.

Another notable advantage of using a bra calculator is that you’ll know your bra size in different locations since you can automatically convert your bra size to either US, UK, EU, NZ, or other sizes. You can also determine your bra size in either centimeters or inches easily. These features will surely help you get the right bra for you wherever you are.

2. Tape Measure

If you opt for the traditional method, then this is what you’ll need to use: a tape measure. Although there’s a bra calculator readily available on the internet, a lot of people opt for this method as it can be done quickly as well. Here’s how:

First, you should stand straight and firm. Ensure that you’re not wearing any garments aside from a non-padded bra.

Using your tape measure, place it around your back and under your back. When measuring, make sure that the tape is just tight enough that it can still move around.

Then, write down the inches. If it lands in an even number, it will be your band size, but if it lands in an odd number, round it up to the nearest even number.

Moving forward to getting your cup size. Stand firm and steady in the same position wearing your non-padded bra. Using the tape, measure the fullest part of your bust; if you’d like to have an allowance, you can adjust it based on your liking. This will serve as your breathing room.

Take note of the inches. Afterward, subtract your band size from your bust measurement. Take note of the inches once again, as it will be your cup size.

Next, get the difference between your band size and cup size. Cup sizes are usually in the form of letters. Here’s how you can get it. For instance, if your cup size is 36 inches and your band size is 34 inches, you’ll get a difference of 2 inches. That would mean you’re a cup B size. The results show your bra size is 36B.

See, it’s that easy. Although you’ll have to calculate most of the answers manually, it doesn’t really take that much time, and it’s as accurate as using a bra calculator. So, if you prefer this method, carefully follow the steps stated above to know your bra size.

Final Words

Aside from the quality of your brassiere, knowing your bra size is very essential. No matter how good the fabric of your underwear is, if it isn’t perfectly fit, you’ll never get the comfort that you’re looking for. Wearing something that you’re not comfortable with can really be frustrating and can definitely affect your performance throughout the day.

Aside from that, the wrong choice and size of bra can affect your posture, and it can even contribute to breast sagging and other issues. Thus, it actually helps in making you look slimmer, lifting your breasts, alleviating your neck and shoulder, and improving your overall body frame.

So, see to it that you make time to know your bra size. Use the tips mentioned above to find your most comfortable fit.

