The Fragrance You Can Smell All Over France

Ex Nihilo is a luxury perfume house that has become a leading name in the fragrance industry. Founded in 2013, the Paris-based brand has made a name for itself in the perfume world by creating unique, luxurious scents that are inspired by the city of Paris.

Sylvie Loday, Olivier Royère, and Benoît Verdier launched Ex-Nihilo with the goal to provide consumers with custom fragrances. different from Commodity or Le Labo, Ex Nihilo is renowned for its intricate and complex scents, each one crafted with a unique blend of rare and luxurious ingredients. During Paris Fashion Week February 2022 they collaborated with McLaren Paris for an event including a lot of VIPs and social media influencers.

Ex Nihilo

One of the things that sets Ex Nihilo apart from other perfume brands is its commitment to creating scents that are truly unique. Every fragrance is crafted with a specific story in mind, one that captures the essence of Paris and the feeling of being in the city. The brand has taken their time to create scents that are inspired by the many facets of the city, from its vibrant nightlife to its romantic atmosphere.

Ex Nihilo fragrances are created using a unique process that combines classic perfume-making techniques with modern technology. The brand uses a combination of rare and precious ingredients to create its scents, and each one has a distinct personality and story. The fragrances are designed to evoke a certain emotion, whether it’s joy, excitement, or romance.

@exnihiloparis
ex-nihilo-paris.com

