Terance Coffee: Fashion Week Producer

Fashion week has been an excellent way for designers to show off their work and for the public to experience new fashion trends. Entertainers typically produce fashion shows for their brands and corporations.

But what about the average person? Well, that’s where New York City’s Terance Coffee comes in. Terance produces runway shows for New York Fashion Week and major retailers (locally and regional). Terance is also known for his sheik, elegant, and creative magic in producing fashion shows. He also educates the next generation of producers at many local elite fashion colleges within New York City to keep the industry alive.

One can argue that Terance Coffee is one of the fashion industry’s most sought-after fashion show producers. He is also referred to as an Event Connoisseur within the New York Fashion Circle.

But how does Terance make this magic come to life? First, he connects with designers and brings their vision to fruition on a traditional runway or virtual world. Then, he captures the designer’s vision and turns it into a reality. Terance’s work is characterized by his use of new technology and unique techniques, such as producing virtual reality fashion presentations to traditional fashion shows.

His resume is impressive, having been awarded a Rollie for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and produced multiple ready-to-wear, men, kids, and bridal fashion shows throughout the East Coast at the Macy’s Stores. In addition, he has worked with designers from BCBG, DKNY, Torrey Burch, Betsey Johnson, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and a successful Pet Fashion Show at FIT.

Terance is the Founder / Principal of ‘T. Coffee Creative Agency’, an independent Planner, Producer, and Creative Director for Fashion, Lifestyle, and Retail events in the NYC area. He is also a Co-Host of “Looking Good with Daniella & T. Coffee” and, most recently, Co-Executive Producer for NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8.

Terance is truly a man with love for the industry who is leaving his signature etched in the future of fashion.

theterancecoffeeexperience.com

With love,

FWO