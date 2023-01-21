Steven Passaro – Fall/Winter 2023 Waterboys

`Water as Metaphor for Emotion Inspires Men’s Wear Collection

As a Pisces, I have a strong relationship with Adam’s Ale,” said Passaro. “Like a call from within to meet the depths of life, it appeared early in my childhood with my first swims.

“This season I wanted to explore the idea of water as a metaphor for emotions. Water can take on so many forms and change the circumstances. Like emotions, it can be calm and peaceful, like a still lake on a sunny day. Water can also be turbulent and wild, like a raging river during a storm.

“Strong and delicate have always been the foundation of the brand, I cherish this idea of duality, it created the signature: a sharp cut with a delicate fabric and refined details.

Steven Passaro

“During my creative research, I looked at 18th-century Romanticism as the art movement also focuses on emotion and imagination. The Painting Wanderer above the Sea of Fog by Caspar Friedrich has been on the wall of the studio for as long as I remember. Friedrich’s paintings are characterized by their focus on the relationship between nature, humanity, and the divine. He is also known for his use of symbolic elements and his exploration of the human psyche. With the music “Flower boys – Saint Ivory” in the background, the story of the fall-winter collection was written: Waterboys, the strong sensitive.”

The fall-winter 2023 collection embodies the duality and explores the water’s multiple faces. Prints and shapes inspired by German Photographer Caroline Koenigs artwork translate into knitted jacquard.

A deconstructed jacket with an open chest with tulle plissé suggests waves crashing onto the shores. As a result of constant research and mentoring, the collection is adorned with haute couture savoir-faire: hand-sewn embroidery, leather embellishment and organza silk layering.

Steven Passaro offers a purist vision of tailoring du jour with delicate details for modern men.

Presentation:

Creative direction: Steven Passaro

Style and Creative consultant: Laurent Dombrowicz @laurentdombrowicz

Casting: Svea Casting Jean-Michel Mergey @sveacasting @jeanmichelmergey

Video: Maverick Christian

Set Design: Steven Passaro Studio

Make-up Artist: Carole Lasnier @carolelasnier

Hair stylist: Frédéric Kebbabi @frederickebabi

Music: Alan Gay

Flower Artwork photography: Caroline Koenigs

Leather Embellishment: Studio Loann

Special thanks to:

BpiFrance, BDMAA , La Ville de Paris, La fédération de la couture et de la mode, Le DEFI, Schön Cooper, Jamal Daoudi, Yola Desson, , Greg Rozas, Matéo Laurent, Christopher Correira, Valérie Chatelet.

And to my STEVEN PASSARO Studio:

Antonia Koenigs, Marion Dufour, Ryo Kato, Thibault Jamar, Jeanne Millet et Mathilde Rousseau.

