FWO
FWO

Steven Passaro – Fall/Winter 2023 Waterboys

`Water as Metaphor for Emotion Inspires Men’s Wear Collection

As a Pisces, I have a strong relationship with Adam’s Ale,” said Passaro. “Like a call from within to meet the depths of life, it appeared early in my childhood with my first swims.

“This season I wanted to explore the idea of water as a metaphor for emotions. Water can take on so many forms and change the circumstances. Like emotions, it can be calm and peaceful, like a still lake on a sunny day. Water can also be turbulent and wild, like a raging river during a storm.

“Strong and delicate have always been the foundation of the brand, I cherish this idea of duality, it created the signature: a sharp cut with a delicate fabric and refined details.

Steven Passaro

“During my creative research, I looked at 18th-century Romanticism as the art movement also focuses on emotion and imagination. The Painting Wanderer above the Sea of Fog by Caspar Friedrich has been on the wall of the studio for as long as I remember. Friedrich’s paintings are characterized by their focus on the relationship between nature, humanity, and the divine. He is also known for his use of symbolic elements and his exploration of the human psyche. With the music “Flower boys – Saint Ivory” in the background, the story of the fall-winter collection was written: Waterboys, the strong sensitive.”

The fall-winter 2023 collection embodies the duality and explores the water’s multiple faces. Prints and shapes inspired by German Photographer Caroline Koenigs artwork translate into knitted jacquard.

A deconstructed jacket with an open chest with tulle plissé suggests waves crashing onto the shores. As a result of constant research and mentoring, the collection is adorned with haute couture savoir-faire: hand-sewn embroidery, leather embellishment and organza silk layering.

Steven Passaro offers a purist vision of tailoring du jour with delicate details for modern men.

Presentation:
Creative direction: Steven Passaro
Style and Creative consultant: Laurent Dombrowicz @laurentdombrowicz
Casting: Svea Casting Jean-Michel Mergey @sveacasting @jeanmichelmergey
Video: Maverick Christian
Set Design: Steven Passaro Studio
Make-up Artist: Carole Lasnier @carolelasnier
Hair stylist: Frédéric Kebbabi @frederickebabi
Music: Alan Gay

Flower Artwork photography: Caroline Koenigs
Leather Embellishment: Studio Loann

Special thanks to:
BpiFrance, BDMAA , La Ville de Paris, La fédération de la couture et de la mode, Le DEFI, Schön Cooper, Jamal Daoudi, Yola Desson, , Greg Rozas, Matéo Laurent, Christopher Correira, Valérie Chatelet.

And to my STEVEN PASSARO Studio:
Antonia Koenigs, Marion Dufour, Ryo Kato, Thibault Jamar, Jeanne Millet et Mathilde Rousseau.

##

Learn More

@stevenpassaro
stevenpassaro.com
Paris Fashion Week

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Songzio FW23 ‘Reflexion’ Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Songzio’s 23FW collection, titled ‘reflexion’, captures the coexisting dualities in human soul. Sometimes visible, yet sometimes invisible, this collection brings out the perplex senses...
Read more

White Mountaineering Autumn Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Men's FWO -
While going through the pandemic, I was spending more time in the mountain cottage far away from the city rather than an atelier in...
Read more

Prelude, Ami’s Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 23 Show

Paris FWO -
While searching the name of the Fall-Winter 23 collection, I instinctively decided to call it Prelude," says Ami. "In opera and classical music, a...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.