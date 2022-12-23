Son Jung Wan Interview: Spring 2023

Born and raised in South Korea, Son Jung Wan majored in Industrial Craft at Sookmyung Women’s University, then attended design school at International Mode in Seoul. In 1989 she opened up a shop in her house, across the street from a Galleria Department Store. The department store offered her a job, and her brand grew quickly. In 1993 Son earned the “Golden Needle Award” from the Korea Fashion Editor Association and in 2005, was named “Designer of the Year” by Seoul Metropolitan. She has shown during NYFW for several seasons, with her Spring 2023 collection focusing on natural draping, voluminous pleating, and dramatic collar detailing with sophisticated yet rhythmical colors and textures.

We spoke to Wan about her latest and upcoming collections.

Son Jung Wan

Q: Tell us about the inspiration for this season’s collection? What’s different this season? What will never change?

Inspiration for this season is “into the ’90s.” I would like to ﻿show black and white contrast to express the minimalism of ’90s. But I will always keep “sexy and luxury.”

I want to express the minimalism of ’90s.

Q: Has your customer or their tastes changed in the past few years? If so, how?

Our customers want to more easy wear and looks for sustainable wear.

Q: What do you have in store for the future? Can you give us a sneak peek of what we can expect next season?

I would have the luxury sustainable wear in the future, such as recycling fabrics and natural fabrics such as bamboo, cotton and silk.

Q: Any thoughts on NFT, metaverse and/or digital clothing? Is this something you plan to explore, or continue exploring? If so, what aspects?

Of course I am interested in NFT and metaverse and digital clothing. I have been discussing with a fine art designer regarding the collaboration.

##

Learn More

@sonjungwan

sonjungwan.com

With love,

FWO