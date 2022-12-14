Social Media Influencers: Are They More Influential Than Celebrities?

Tn the ever-changing World of Fashion, just as Madison Avenue influences marketing trends, social media influencers are the rising market of how brands advertise their products with direct engagement creating a return on their investment.

NYFW hiTechMODA Productions Season 8 featured influencers on various designers’ runways, with powerhouse, Adore Me, recently purchased by Victoria’s Secret for a cool 400 million dollars, leading the movement. This collaboration runways was between two award-winning female producers, Celia Evans, Fashion Planet, and PS (Pamela) Privette, hiTechMODA, was one for the record books. Adore Me showcase to a packed venue with influencers who helped build their brand walking the runway as models for this event.

Social Media Influencers

Anthia Mo for Adore Me is a commercial print, beauty model, and influencer with a following on Instagram of 737k. Anthia is a Fashion Nova ambassador with features in print magazines such as Looptify Plus, Elléments, and more.

Blerta Veseli for Adore Me is, is an international fashion model with 1 million Instagram followers. She carries the title of Miss Universe Kosovo 2020 and has walked numerous fashion runways.

Dayna Marie for Adore Me is a top influencer with 998K followers on Instagram and 6.8 million on TicTok. She has graced the cover of magazines such as Don’t Die Wondering Magazine and many more.

It takes only one post from an influencer to reach a targeted market of thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions. Other designers, recognizing this powerful marketing tool, cast influencers ranging from film celebrities to YouTube stars, as models to showcase their brands on hiTechMODA runways.

Among them:

Ankur Bhatia for Prashant Goyal is an Indian actor, model, and influencer. He has Instagram followers of over 105K. He is featured in many films, such as Rendered, Grant St. Shaving Co., Coming Home, and Coconut Grove. He is holder of “The Best Actor Commendation Award” from NYU Tisch School of the Arts Film Festival for his role in Coconut Grove.

Meenu Gupta for Designer Dream Collection by Anjali Phougat is a runway model and brand ambassador who holds the title of Mrs. Asia USA 2022. She is an influencer, has 50.3K followers on Instagram, and is a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Roxy Hodzi, for GetMeFit and Steadfast Designs a fashion model, actress, singer, vlogger, and influencer of Filipino and Serbian descent. She has a big following on Facebook with 153K followers. She also has a YouTube account where she posts videos of her singing, vlogging, cooking, and doing karate.

About hiTechMODA

hiTechMODA is an award-winning fashion show producing a high-profile stage to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. Our mission is to inspire, empower, discover, and encourage fashion talent worldwide. hiTechMODA does this by providing a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production at a state-of-the-art venue.

2023 Shows

February 10 & 11, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

February 24 & 25, 2023

Milan Fashion Week, – Spazio di Ermanna, Milan

July 21, 2023

Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

July 22 & 23, 2023

hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

September 8-10, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 22 & 23, 2023

Milan Fashion Week, Season 2 (venue to be announced)

September 29 & 30, 2023

Paris Fashion Week, Season 2, (venue to be announced)

