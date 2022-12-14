FWO
FWO

Social Media Influencers: Are They More Influential Than Celebrities?

Tn the ever-changing World of Fashion, just as Madison Avenue influences marketing trends, social media influencers are the rising market of how brands advertise their products with direct engagement creating a return on their investment.

NYFW hiTechMODA Productions Season 8 featured influencers on various designers’ runways, with powerhouse, Adore Me, recently purchased by Victoria’s Secret for a cool 400 million dollars, leading the movement. This collaboration runways was between two award-winning female producers, Celia Evans, Fashion Planet, and PS (Pamela) Privette, hiTechMODA, was one for the record books. Adore Me showcase to a packed venue with influencers who helped build their brand walking the runway as models for this event.

Social Media Influencers

Anthia Mo for Adore Me is a commercial print, beauty model, and influencer with a following on Instagram of 737k. Anthia is a Fashion Nova ambassador with features in print magazines such as Looptify Plus, Elléments, and more.

Blerta Veseli for Adore Me is, is an international fashion model with 1 million Instagram followers. She carries the title of Miss Universe Kosovo 2020 and has walked numerous fashion runways.

Dayna Marie for Adore Me is a top influencer with 998K followers on Instagram and 6.8 million on TicTok. She has graced the cover of magazines such as Don’t Die Wondering Magazine and many more.

It takes only one post from an influencer to reach a targeted market of thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions. Other designers, recognizing this powerful marketing tool, cast influencers ranging from film celebrities to YouTube stars, as models to showcase their brands on hiTechMODA runways.

Among them:

Ankur Bhatia for Prashant Goyal is an Indian actor, model, and influencer. He has Instagram followers of over 105K. He is featured in many films, such as Rendered, Grant St. Shaving Co., Coming Home, and Coconut Grove. He is holder of “The Best Actor Commendation Award” from NYU Tisch School of the Arts Film Festival for his role in Coconut Grove.

Meenu Gupta for Designer Dream Collection by Anjali Phougat is a runway model and brand ambassador who holds the title of Mrs. Asia USA 2022. She is an influencer, has 50.3K followers on Instagram, and is a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Roxy Hodzi, for GetMeFit and Steadfast Designs a fashion model, actress, singer, vlogger, and influencer of Filipino and Serbian descent. She has a big following on Facebook with 153K followers. She also has a YouTube account where she posts videos of her singing, vlogging, cooking, and doing karate.

About hiTechMODA

hiTechMODA is an award-winning fashion show producing a high-profile stage to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. Our mission is to inspire, empower, discover, and encourage fashion talent worldwide. hiTechMODA does this by providing a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production at a state-of-the-art venue.

2023 Shows

February 10 & 11, 2023
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

February 24 & 25, 2023
Milan Fashion Week, – Spazio di Ermanna, Milan

July 21, 2023
Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

July 22 & 23, 2023
hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

September 8-10, 2023
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 22 & 23, 2023
Milan Fashion Week, Season 2 (venue to be announced)

September 29 & 30, 2023
Paris Fashion Week, Season 2, (venue to be announced)

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Interview with Erika Wykes-Sneyd, VP of adidas /// studio

Interviews FWO -
To mark the launch of its first ever collection of virtual wearables, this December, adidas Originals hosted (Probably) Real -- an immersive, invite-only event...
Read more

What is Luxury? A Stylist in France’s Perspective

HiTechModa FWO -
by Eleonora Skomorovskaya Eleonora Skomorovskaya is a freelance writer, professional stylist, a student at LIM College in NYC, and recently completed studies abroad at the...
Read more

Star-Studded International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 Was a Huge Success

International FWO -
Bollywood celebrity Iulia Vantur hit the runway as International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 celebrated 8 years of success, with a top show featuring...
Read more

FashionWeekOnline.com is your one-stop fashion week resource, with live streams from the Big 4, private runway shows, interviews with fashion influencers, designers, stylists and models, plus shopping during fashion week.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

Fashion week tickets. Save $15 'til Xmas.

Take me to fashion week.
X
save on membership