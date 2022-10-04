Shiatzy Chen S/S 2023 Brings “Dexterity” to Paris Fashion Week

SHIATZY CHEN SPRING-SUMMER 2023 runway show to be unveiled online at 12 : 00 pm on October 3rd .

With “ DEXTERITY ” as the theme, Design Director Chen Tsai-Hsia draws inspiration from Tangram, which has been popular in both east and west throughout time, to symbolize the dots glistening with dexterous ideas, which extend softly into lines of beautiful thoughts and connect into spirited and agile planes brimming with dexterousness. The craftsmanship combining oriental and western styles interprets the changing combinations: the essence, the creation, ever-changing, weaving the infinite beauty of dexterity.

The runway show this season sets its background in the Taipei Music Center. The geometric shape of the architecture simulating the irregular rises of mountain ranges guides the light to cross and overlap willfully in the venue, brimming with life, corresponding with our theme of DEXTERITY. The organic lines flow like waves, clashing violently with time and space, forming the many breaking waves that fall on the models and turn into geometric symbols in the many different poses and expressions, taking the audience on a multidimensional SHIATZY CHEN SS23 fashion show that is sensually spectacular.

Shiatzy Chen

Oriental geometric structure sparks infinite creative inspirations, the dexterous joy of fashion interpreted

Inspired by Tangram, this season sees shapes including triangles, squares, and trapeziums reconstructed and reinterpreted. The geometric shapes form ingenious ideas and are fused into fashion. The draping vest of crossing shoulder straps paired with an above-the-knee skirt with interplaced SHIATZY letters, the multi-layer deconstructed trapezium skirt, and the multi-layer classic band collar dress constructed with seven pieces of garment sections, are all items featuring the unique layering and changes in this season. This season combines the retro contour of western chic with defined geometric lines, adorning the classic miniskirt suit with rhombus openwork, H-line square-structured mesh jacket paired with geometric line jacquard A-line dress with band collar, all shouting the carefreeness and self-determination of the contemporary women. The SHIATZY CHEN original fabric design this season features bold vibrant Pop Art redefining geometric shapes, hidden within silhouettes of Paradise Birds and orchids as symbols of the oriental culture. The animated print patterns turn even the rational straight lines into sentimental art and fashion. The overall palette composes of 7 iconic colors manifesting vibrant cheer, the dazzling orange and calendula yellow sparking the inspiring dawn of the season, the rich blue and scarlet red symbolizing the vigorous joy of spring and summer, whereas the classic basalt black and moon white with a dash of fresh green convey the endlessly generated determination and energy. This season, SHIATZY CHEN takes its most iconic embroidery craftsmanship to the next level. The geometric shape openwork on organza demonstrates the drawn thread technique of basket stitch in Su embroidery with remarkable hand embroidery work, and merged with other techniques including the weng stitch and the French knot stitch, the exquisite embroidered floral patterns reclining with such ease as if beautifully and delicately blooming from the fabric.

Men’s collection in this season continues with the classic SHIATZY CHEN mandarin collar while fusing with the western deconstructed design. The geometric garment section pocket with an intriguing geometric fabric covered button adorning the edge of a relaxed contour, the Tangram offset printing shirt, and a suit jacket that can change into a mandarin collar or western notched lapel with the special lapel design, portraying the dot-line-plane three-dimensional interpretation of the oriental versus western, and modern versus classic.

Uniquely crafted accessories, chic modern wallet in fusion style

Continuing the inspirations behind this season, the bracelet, earrings, and belt redefine the SHIATZY CHEN logo with clean and concise lines, whereas the necklace is the seven pieces of Tangram connected in elaboration, demonstrating a uniquely interesting design ingenuity. Shoes in this season center on the concepts of ankle straps and Mary Jane flats, the detachable design highlights the spirit of uniqueness and possibility in the 60s, paving the way for a pleasant spring and summer walk. Bags in this season are special in how the oriental triangle window design is applied to the leather. The triangle openwork and geometric embossing cleverly fuse the oriental and western cultures, while the traditional oriental wallet is transformed into a chain bag and reinterpreted with modern quality and aesthetics. The men’s bags focus on the messenger bag with a detachable wallet and the tote that can be carried in different ways. The functional and aesthetic design caters to the more personalized needs of the new generation.

