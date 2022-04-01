Sheila Frank SS23 – Victorian Modernism

Designer Sheila Frank says: “This season I explored Victorian Menswear from pre-Victorian 1830s to late 1890s.

Each look is designed with a garment in mind from the frock coat, waist coat, shirt variations to the cravat.



Sheila Frank

Fabrics include matte and shiny satin, crepe, tulle, and beaded mesh. Gowns are adorned with bronze and gold buttons and styled with pressed flower pendant necklaces and belts. I explored the idea of vintage meets modern with clean lines and pleated fabrics that flatter the female form.”

