Saturday Night During Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Featured Stunning Fashion Collections From Sustainable Designers With New Men’s, Women’s & Kids Swimwear and Resort Wear Collections

Art Hearts Fashion hosted its 10th Annual Miami Swim Week runway shows on Saturday 8, 2023 at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel (4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140) in Miami Beach featuring beautiful swimwear and resort wear collections from Liliana Montoya, Coralee Swimwear, Lila Nikole, Lovechelle, Megan Mae Miami Swimwear, Calibri Swimwear, Naughty Boy Golf and OMG Miami Swimwear. The official Afterparty was hosted at LIV Nightclub.

Liliana Montoya Swim

The newest tropical Amazon inspired swimwear and resort wear collection from Miami’s very own Liliana Montoya offered up stunning, sustainable and limited edition looks during this year’s Miami Swim Week runway show. Liliana Mon now offers women and kids apparel on her website and at her retail store located on Lincoln Road.

Left a beautiful matching couple walk the runway in Liliana Montoya’s new Amazon swimwear collection and founder, CEO and designer herself– Lililana Montoya– and her son, hit the runway during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

A beautiful pregnant mom-to-be model walks the runway wearing Liliana Montoya’s new Amazon swimwear collection while a mom and her sweet little daughter hit the runway wearing Liliana Montoya matching two piece swimsuits during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Coralee Swimwear

Made of Recycled plastic found in the ocean, this beautiful sultry new men’s & women’s swimwear collection featured soft natural beauty hair and makeup looks with every swimsuit sold, Coralee plants one coral reef in the ocean!

Models walk the runway wearing Coralee Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Lila Nikole

Miami’s finest swimwear line from Lila Nikole featured radiant sultry bright colors in this newest men’s & women’s swimwear collection.

Male and female models walk the runway wearing Lila Nikole during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Lovechell

Inspired by Barbie and things girly pink, Lovechell’s latest swimwear collection to hit the Miami Swim Week runway lived up to its name with a variety of flirty pink heart shaped swimsuits and accessories on a variety of beautiful feminine shaped women with various skin tones.

Founder & model (Top Left) walks the runway wearing Lovechell while another Albino model (Top Right) and a curvy model in a pink heart swimsuit (Bottom photo) wears a one-piece swimsuit by Lovechell during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

Calibri Swimwear

Where elegance meets sustainable recyclable swimwear, Calibri Swimwear delivered beautiful women’s swimsuits inspired by Mother Nature during Miami Swim Week featuring sterling silver accessories, real gemstones and their signature hummingbird logo. This collection is available online for purchase now on www.calibriswimwear.com.

Models walk the runway wearing Calibri Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Megan Mae Miami Swimwear

Beautiful models in a variety of shapes walked the runway and showed off a new swimwear collection from Megan Mae Miami Swimwear. This local Miami-based swimwear line offers a special empowerment message inside of each swimsuit, supporting each customer in their journey of self-love and tapping into their inner power. Wavy beach hair and intricate bikini designs were some of the highlights of this collection at Miami Swim Week.

Models walk the runway wearing Megan Mae Miami Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Naughty Boy Golf

Known for making gold sexy and stylish, this men’s fashion brand defies convention and preconceived notions known in the world of golf. ⛳️ Break dancers and revealing fashion ensembles inspired by bees to boxer briefs with gold 3D butterflies and insects and of course, breathable fitted golf shirts with insect patterns, Naughty Boy Golf kept the audience entertained and engaged the entire time.

Models walk the runway wearing Naughty Boy Golf during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

OMG Swimwear by Andrea Gaviria

This local Miami-based super galactic outer space swimwear collection debuted during Miami Swim Week 2023 and truly had the audience of media and fashion influencers saying OMG! Walking to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar, this ladies were providing the perfect swimwear looks for the soundtrack.

CEO (Left) and another model walk the runway wearing OMG Swimwear during Miami Swim Week 2023 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at the Fontainebleau Hotel on July 8, 2023 in Miami Beach. Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images.

##

Learn More

@artheartsfashion

With love,

FWO