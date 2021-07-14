Route App Celebrates the Launch of “Discover” with En Route Event Series in Miami

Three Day Event Attended By Mayor Francis Suarez, Adriana Lima, Tim Hardaway Jr., Walshy Fire, Jake Wesley Rogers and more at the Faena Theater, Setai Penthouse and Soho House En Route 2021 coming to The Hamptons July 27 – July 29th

Over the course of three days during Swim Week, Route, a disruptive consumer e-commerce and tracking app, celebrated the launch of its new Discover feature ushering in a new era through its private event series En Route in Miami, FL.

Built on experiential moments, En Route’s mission is to tell its story by showcasing it’s brand partners, artists, and products throughout the cities most coveted locations such as the Setai Penthouse, Faena Theater and Soho House Miami.



Route App

“We feel the future of e-commerce is to become more experiential based shopping, not transactional, and having everything you order in a single, centralized app,” Evan Walker, CEO of Route said. “We are excited to fill the gap between both consumers and brands to help people see, share, and discover new and relevant brands and products directly.”

Route’s rapid growth and new shop-direct Discover feature is gaining massive popularity, quickly making it an Amazon alternative that evens the playing field for consumer brands like APL, M Jewelers, Bala, Versed, Aro, Elwood, Starface, Lello and over 10,000 total brands to now connect directly with consumers.

Across three unforgettable days, Route gathered celebrities, tastemakers and artists to various private events celebrating the app’s new Discover feature.

On the opening night of the series, Route gathered special guests to the Summer Worth Celebrating Party at the Faena Theater providing guests with an immersive experience and exclusive show featuring singer Kat Cunning, aerialists, and other stunning performances in front of an audience of socialites and celebrities including models Adriana Lima and Devon Windsor.

To continue the festivities on Day 2, guests were invited to an undisclosed private estate where they were welcomed on arrival with a tropical cocktail served in a fresh pineapple, then enjoyed a dip in the pool complete with the latest Funboy floaties. The day was full of activities including tennis, ping pong, and even spa facials thanks to skincare partner Osea. With Walshy Fire on hand spinning Carribean tunes, and an open bar serving 21 Seeds Tequila, Bev, VIDE, and Hampton Water it was truly a Day in Paradise.

On Night 2, Route hosted Out of the Vault at the Setai Penthouse. Guests made their way up the Setai, the tallest building in South Beach, in an immersive elevator ride with an engaging performance artist acting as the elevator operator, top hat and all. Once they reached the penthouse, guests were immediately greeted with butler passed champagne glasses and epic 360 views of the ocean and city. As the evening progressed, the beloved Mayor of Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez spoke to the crowd about Miami’s mission to become a major player in the tech industry, courting exciting new companies such as the fast growing Route app.

Mayor Francis Suarez said. “We continue to be excited to welcome some of the best companies to Miami, including Route, one of the fastest growing tech companies to date.”

The Mayor then introduced Route CEO, Evan Walker, who gave a brief history of the Route app and thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate the launch of the Discover feature within the app. Shortly after, guests were treated to a moving acoustic performance on a grand piano by rising star, Jake Wesley Rogers, who has made a big impression in the last month with super fans like Kate Hudson, Ryan Reynolds and Sam Smith all publicly supporting him.

Attendees also enjoyed a custom craft cocktail bar from 21 Seeds Tequila, as well as gifting from

M Jewelers who had an over-the-top installation with a live jewelry maker, making custom name plates and rings for all the lucky guests. A true connector between brands and talent, Route also partnered up the high-end footwear brand APL with local Miami artist Francesco Locastro to help tease their new sneaker model dropping this month with a gallery style display.

Other notable guests in attendance included Erika Costell, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Georgina Mazzeo, Cindy Prado, Vale Genta, Helen Owen, Kara Del Toro, Jessica Serfaty, Joy Corrigan, and Alyssa Lynch.

To close out the three days of celebrations, Route hosted a Bon Voyage Tiki Brunch at the Soho House on Miami Beach, complete with personalized postcard poems to send guests home with much to reflect on. Notable brunch guests included Cindy Mello, Elizabeth Turner, Sanne Vloet, Orion Carloto, Jourdan Sloane, Mamé Adjei, Raeann Langas, Alex Georgy and more.

About Route:

Route is helping people discover and celebrate the world’s brands through a completely reimagined e-commerce marketplace that directly connects and empowers both consumers and brands. Route’s unique platform takes a holistic approach to online shopping, rethinking the consumer experience from discovery to delivery via the Route app, while offering a suite of features that provides merchants the tools necessary to enhance the overlooked post-purchase experience. Since launching in 2018, Route has built a network of over 1.75 million app users and 10,000+ merchants. The company has offices in Lehi, UT and Los Angeles, CA. For more information go to route.com.

