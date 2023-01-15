Puma X Dapper Dan – Tailored To Perfection

Dapper Dan’s Harlem-based atelier introduced high-fashion into the hip-hop world. Since the ‘80s Dan’s work invigorated functional pieces with elevated craftsmanship. Known especially for his iconic monogram designs, he is the father of logomania.

Tomorrow, PUMA x DAPPER DAN combines PUMA’s sport heritage with Dan’s exquisite workmanship. The collection is inspired by the idea of a pre-game runway, with a luxury upcycled aesthetic complemented by knitted materials and allover monogram designs.

Puma X Dapper Dan

Key pieces of the collection include a take on the classic Clyde with monogram print and leather tassel laces, as well as a T7 tracksuit with a velour allover print and rhinestone detailing. The collection, ranging from $70 – $300, launches at 11am ET Saturday, January 14th, at all three atmos USA store locations (Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C.) and online at www.atmosusa.com.

ABOUT ATMOS BRAND

It all started in Harajuku, Tokyo. Founded by Hommyo Hidefumi in 2000, atmos began as a small footprint storefront selling vintage sneakers. Since then, it has blossomed into a global streetwear and sneaker boutique known for steadily creating grails over the last two decades.

While atmos has collaborated with adidas, ASICS, and PUMA – many avid collectors associate atmos with their Nike Air Max collabs. The Nike x atmos “Safari”, “Animal Pack”, and “Elephant” Air Max 1 are still some of the most sought after sneakers of all time. atmos currently has 49 shops globally, located across Japan, Southeast Asia and America.

##

Learn More

@atmos_usa

atmosusa.com

With love,

FWO