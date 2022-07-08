PROJECT New York Previews Men’s Contemporary and Gender-Fluid Brands Shaking up Fashion and Cultural Expectations

Informa Markets Fashion, leading industry connector and host to premier fashion trade events including PROJECT, MAGIC, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC, previewed the agenda of experiences and daily happenings confirmed for PROJECT New York.

PROJECT New York offers retailers and buyers, plus consumers for the first time ever, the rare opportunity to connect fashion and culture, discover new trends, and access opportunities to network and exchange ideas. Set in New York City on July 18-19, 2022, PROJECT New York is strategically designed to elevate the conversation of men’s and gender-fluid fashion and how this fashion category is influencing positive societal shifts.

Hosted at Iron 23, a centrally located venue at the crossroads of the bustling Flatiron and Chelsea neighborhoods, the venue provides a modernized nod to PROJECT New York’s downtown roots in a new and intimate environment featuring 70 curated domestic and international advanced contemporary men’s and gender-fluid brands.

“PROJECT New York reflects how fashion is a conduit to community and expression within the men’s and gender-fluid categories,” said Edwina Kulego, Vice President of International and Business Development at Informa Markets Fashion. “Every designer selected to showcase their collections at our upcoming July event either has played a significant role in shaping the industry as it exists today or is introducing new approaches to weaving community, culture, and fashion.”

Kulego continued, “What makes PROJECT New York stand out, and what we’re immensely proud of, is our event not only facilitates new designer and trend discovery that is foundational for retailers and buyers as they navigate changing consumer needs, but encourages real and much-needed candid conversation on important, sometimes sensitive, topics that are shaping the future of fashion.”

Drawing an exclusive audience of influential retail buyers eager to shop new collections and immediate seasons for the men’s market across apparel, footwear, and accessories that will include advanced contemporary, emerging designers, artisanal workwear and denim, new-age tailoring, elevated streetwear, and digitally-native brands.

Shop the latest trends and upcoming styles in men’s and gender-fluid fashion from a curated list of brands including IRO Paris, American Trench, Chelsea Gray, One DNA, Paraboot France, Sonyeo[n], Laropa, Le Bonnet, Ron Dorff, and CLosed. In addition to wholesale, immediates will be available from DL1961 Premium Denim, Kuwalla, Satorisan, and Wax London. The full brand list: Brand List | PROJECT New York

Debuting for the first time this season, PROJECT New York will showcase Art, Artists, and Artisians: A concept pop up store presented by PROJECT New York, the retail store that will be the first to open its doors to the public adjacent to a trade environment and be the part point of discovery to shop leading menswear brands, and part fashion inspiration-meets art inspiration. The store is curated by Maurizio Donadi and will feature Transnomadica, Jeff Hamilton, Homegrown, Vintage Heavy, Mitchell & Ness, and other top designers who will be dropping exclusive merchandise only available for purchase on-site.

Verified retail and buyer attendees are encouraged to register here to browse and shop the floor alongside Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Kith, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, Urban Outfitters, among the many other retailers already registered for this event.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy the following experiences and networking opportunities.

Event Highlights:

Fireside Chat on Gender Fluidity in Fashion : on Monday, July 18, 04:00 p.m. – 05:00 p.m. in the PROJECT Lounge. Fashion is ever changing and in its current iteration is making space for gender fluidity. Join Edwina Kulego, VP of PROJECT + International for Informa Markets Fashion, Rob Smith, Founder of the Phluid Project, and Travis Weaver, Founder of One DNA Clothing, as they discuss key themes of genderless fashion.

: on Monday, July 18, 04:00 p.m. – 05:00 p.m. in the PROJECT Lounge. Fashion is ever changing and in its current iteration is making space for gender fluidity. Join Edwina Kulego, VP of PROJECT + International for Informa Markets Fashion, Rob Smith, Founder of the Phluid Project, and Travis Weaver, Founder of One DNA Clothing, as they discuss key themes of genderless fashion. PROJECT x NYMD Fashion Presentation : Taking place at the PROJECT New York Opening Night Rooftop Party, meet the next class of S/S 2023 NYMD designers in an exclusive live-model presentation of their latest designs starting at 6:00 p.m.

: Taking place at the PROJECT New York Opening Night Rooftop Party, meet the next class of S/S 2023 NYMD designers in an exclusive live-model presentation of their latest designs starting at 6:00 p.m. Manhattan debut of the IMFC Incubator Program : The lnforma Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) Incubator Program was created to elevate and support new design talent for minority-owned brands. This season, PROJECT New York is proud to welcome Todd Patrick (Booth #204) and B|M|C (Booth #216) as our first-ever IMFC Incubator Program participants on the East Coast.

: The lnforma Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) Incubator Program was created to elevate and support new design talent for minority-owned brands. This season, PROJECT New York is proud to welcome Todd Patrick (Booth #204) and B|M|C (Booth #216) as our first-ever IMFC Incubator Program participants on the East Coast. Live Music: Experience PROJECT New York through the signature sounds of BLK.ID TWINS, where elevated designer fashion fuses with NYC’s street attire. Spinning live at the front of the show each day.

Daily Happenings:

The PROJECT New York Show Bag : Take home the exclusive PROJECT New York Show Bag, designed and provided by One DNA. Bags will be available each day at show check-in while supplies last.

: Take home the exclusive PROJECT New York Show Bag, designed and provided by One DNA. Bags will be available each day at show check-in while supplies last. Haircuts : Stay handsome with a trim or clean-up as the Blind Barber team take care of you at our exclusive pop-up barber shop. It’s a can’t-miss experience at the front of the show, complete with a complimentary refreshment – while supplies last.

: Stay handsome with a trim or clean-up as the Blind Barber team take care of you at our exclusive pop-up barber shop. It’s a can’t-miss experience at the front of the show, complete with a complimentary refreshment – while supplies last. Golden Meteors Pop-Up: Take a self-Care Moment with Golden Meteors because you (and your customers) deserve it. Explore the latest in self-care products from Golden Meteors – available for purchase throughout the show.

Networking Opportunities:

Coffee Bar : Fuel your day at the PROJECT New York Café, serving on-demand coffee for purchase throughout the duration of the show.

: Fuel your day at the PROJECT New York Café, serving on-demand coffee for purchase throughout the duration of the show. Superdry x PROJECT NY Happy Hour : Grab a beer or glass of wine at the Superdry booth on Monday, July 18, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

: Grab a beer or glass of wine at the Superdry booth on Monday, July 18, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cash Bar : Grab a drink with clients and colleagues between appointments. Full bar options are available throughout the floor for purchase at our bar during show hours.

: Grab a drink with clients and colleagues between appointments. Full bar options are available throughout the floor for purchase at our bar during show hours. PROJECT New York Opening Night Rooftop Party: Monday, July 18, 06:00 p.m. – 08:00 p.m. Eataly | SERRA by Birreria Join the PROJECT community at EATALY for an NYC rooftop party unlike any other — where fashion, culture, and fine dining collide. With an intimate setting and a red-brick appeal, celebrate the return of PROJECT New York together with your fashion peers under the city sky. Enjoy a fashion presentation by NYMD starting at 6:00 p.m.

Register for your complimentary press pass here to get the first look at the best in men’s and gender-fluid fashion.

PUBLIC EVENT

Calendar Listing:

Art, Artists, and Artisans: A concept pop up store presented by PROJECT New York 14 West 24th Street New York, NY 10001

July 18th, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July 19th, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wander and discover your favorite men’s and gender-neutral brands while taking home a piece of history in PROJECT’s new retail store, open July 18 & 19, 2022.

Products will include hand selected, one-of-a-kind items from the archive of Maurizio Donadi; as well as exclusive drops from artists, brands, and disruptors from across the globe in traditional and new mediums. From behind the scenes to front of show, submerge yourself in the entirety of PROJECT’s inclusive world of fashion.

