Private Policy Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show

On Saturday, September 10th, PRIVATE POLICY showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear Collection, and guests found themselves teleported to the brand’s imaginative world once again. Consisting of 27 looks, PRIVATE POLICY went on a trail in search of Peace and discovered a heartfelt land of love and freedom for all.

Titled “Noah’s Ark”, the collection emphasizes the process of capturing peace, as if they were capturing the Dove on the ark. Utilitarian and ocean-inspired net material exploration, from mesh detail to shimmering sequence resembling the shining night water, from overlapping nets to create airy dimensions to handmade accessories made of precious natural-mottled dove feathers.

Private Policy

Photos: David Smith

The imageries of Noah’s Ark are filled with animals, the pairing of them boarding the end of the world ship, the lively yet orderly interior filled with different species.How interesting, a story from the 1st century heavily considered all animals on land when planning for an evacuation, which made the human-only escape tense in contemporary narratives seem selfish. While in active discussion of sustainability, we call for a return to Noah’s vision of Peace, love,and freedom for all.

A harmonious relationship between humans’ metropolitan lifestyle with the other animals. Similar to PRIVATE POLICY’s recent topics of Urban Plants (SS22) and Organic Futurism with Fungi (FW22), this time wepresent ideas of the aspirational city life to incorporate and consider other animals on this planet. Some actions are already taking place, such as wide connecting “highway” cutting cross human highway for animal migration, stopping deforestation for human real estate development, or may we dare to imagine a city with other animals, where we live side by side and rave side by side. This bold vision led us to the runway show story, where we celebrate freedom and love. The models entering our NYC vessel in pairs symbolize the animals boarding the ark, with music and sounds of animals to bring them closer to us and bring us closer to them even if just for this one night of dreams.

SHOW CREDITS:

Runway Photography: David Smith

Production: The Morrison Group

Casting: Christian Meshesha @c.m.casting

Visual Director: Shxpir Huang @shxpir

Eyewear Sponsor: AKILA

Show Sponsors: Donner, Diageo, Voss

Hair: ORIBE @oribe

Makeup: Submission Beauty, @submission.beauty

Show Music: Jess Hu x Lawrence Jung @imjesshu

ABOUT PRIVATE POLICY

PRIVATE POLICY is a New York-based inclusive brand dedicated to bringing the New York rebellious style and fierce free spirit to the world. Our design process is modeled after newspaper outlets by focusing on one social-political topic each season, such as bringing awareness to enslaved fishermen issues in the SS17 collection, discussing human’s relationship with money in FW19, and uncovering the dark side of American Big Pharma in FW20. With sustainability as the constant pursuit, we believe fashion is our outlet to express diversity, build community and inspire meaningful conversations. We design for people who heart fashion and mind the world.

The creative directors, Haoran Li and Siying Qu are nominated as Fashion Group International Rising Star, listed on Forbes China 30 under 30, winners of the GQ China Present award, became finalists of CFDA / VOGUE Fashion Fund in 2019, and recently were announced the winners of Lane Crawford Global Creative Callout 2020.

PRIVATE POLICY collections are stocked at Selfridges, Printemps.com, Holt Renfrew, Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols HK, Labelhood, t.a. New York, Machine A, and many other amazing boutique stores internationally.

@privatepolicyny

privatepolicyny.com

