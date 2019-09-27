Pour Les Femmes – Socially Conscious Sleepwear

Founded by actress and activist Robin Wright (of “House of Cards” fame) and designer Karen Fowler, the two friends started their company with one goal in mind: to make simple, beautiful, and quality pieces while creating economic opportunity for women in conflict regions around the globe.

When Robin and Karen first visited Congo and learned of the unimaginable struggles of many women in the area, they were compelled to create a product that would not only provide comfort for their customers, but also security for women living in conflict regions.

About

Pour Les Femmes is a socially conscious sleepwear company founded by actress and activist Robin Wright and designer Karen Fowler. The two friends started their company with one goal in mind: to make simple, beautiful, and quality pieces while creating economic opportunity for women in conflict regions around the globe. At Pour Les Femmes, we believe comfort and security are fundamental rights for every human being. When Robin and Karen first visited Congo and learned of the unimaginable struggles of many women in the area, they were compelled to create a product that would not only provide comfort for our customers, but also security for women living in conflict regions.

With comfort and security at the heart of Pour Les Femmes ethos, our socially conscious sleepwear label prides itself on supporting charitable organizations that directly help women in conflict regions around the world. When these women are given the opportunity to learn a skilled trade, and the ability to work, they are able to provide for themselves and their families, while contributing to their local economies. With every purchase you make from Pour Les Femmes, you are directly affecting the life of a woman by giving her work, stability, and hope. Thank you for being a part of their future and allowing them to dream bigger.

##

Learn More

@pourlesfemmesofficial

plfdreams.com

With love,

FWO