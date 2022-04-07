Peter Langner Spring/Summer 2023 Bridal Collection

The Spring/Summer 2023 Collection is especially important to me. This time I did not have a theme or story in mind for its creation, but instead a zealous desire to follow my instincts.

The collection speaks to the extraordinary spirits of women and the power of beauty and elegance that gives light to life, happiness, and love.



Peter Langner

These gowns revel in the possibilities of life that exist to embrace ourselves and our loved ones. Each piece allows the bride to present her most beautiful self — a reflection of her essence. The collection depends completely on natural, handcrafted lace and fabric manipulation by our wonderful seamstresses, with an emphasis on material, quality, and sophisticated beauty. Beauty is our future, and forever the vision of Peter Langner Milano.

ABOUT PETER LANGNER

While attending the prestigious Paris school of fashion design, L’Ecole de la Chambre Syndacale de la Couture, Peter Langner’s exceptional talent was quickly recognized. When Peter was still a student, the school’s director personally commissioned him to design a wedding gown for her daughter. This moment foretold Peter’s brilliance, technique, and vision, as he would become a pioneer in the architectural fashion design and bridal world.

Before establishing the Peter Langner brand in 1991, Peter grew his talent and expertise working for several distinguished design houses: Christian Dior, Emanuel Ungaro, Guy LaRoche, and Christian Lacroix. In 2015, the Peter Langner atelier moved from Rome to Milan, Italy, where Peter has since worked.

Today, the Peter Langner brand has expanded in all directions with collections in bridal, eveningwear, and home. Peter is frequently recognized for his innovative style, appealing to discerning, fashion- forward customers. His gowns defy the ordinary, integrating elegant, modern, and sophisticated fashion together. Always striving for new horizons, Peter prioritizes sustainability in the making of his gowns by recycling workroom scraps into elegant and intricately detailed designs and accents. Each gown created in the atelier is handmade with meticulous detail and care, representing Peter’s patience, love, and devotion to his work.

Sold in over 20 international countries, Peter is a leader in the movement of architectural bridal fashion. He has received global recognition for his talent, evidenced by his status as a two-time winner at the Elle International Bridal Awards, receiving placements for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Bridal Gown Award in 2021 and 2019.

SPECIAL THANKS

Media Relations: Ogan/DallalAssociates Inc. (@odapr)

Photographer:

Marco Guastalla (@marcoguastalla)

Styling & Creative Direction: Peter Langner (@peterlangner)

Hair & Makeup:

Kim Guitierrez (@elijagutierrez)

Location:

Peter Langner Milano Atelier (@peterlangner)

Music: ‘The Court’ by Adrian Berenguer

