Perfect Holiday Gifts from Small Businesses

We all want to support small businesses but sometimes we don’t know where to start. Here is a round-up of great small businesses with great products.

VELA NEGRA is a Black-owned candle company that pours candles with black wax because black absorbs and dispels negative energies and provides new beginnings. Anyone who has lived through 2020 can use a fresh start?!! The unique fragrances of VELA NEGRA are inspired by various elements of the founder’s Afro-Cuban and Guyanese heritage. Each candle is individually hand-poured using 100% vegan coconut soy wax and ethically sourced wooden wicks, fragrance, and dye to provide you with a luxurious and environmentally conscious, clean burn with the highest quality ingredients. Last day to order is December 15th to guarantee Christmas delivery. Candles start at $20.

Happy Box is a small business run by two sisters out of Hoboken NJ. Offering a variety of curated boxes and the option to build custom boxes. I’ve included some User can custom-build boxes or choose from pre-curated that allow them to make each box unique and fit within their preferred price range. Purchase by December 16, 2020. We love this Hot Toddy box. $62. Last day day to order is December 16th to guarantee Christmas delivery.

Graylane Beauty has a performance based, premium clean beauty mascara that is the perfect accessory for your lashes in these COVID masked up days. The formulas are so good and you can purchase a year subscription for $60 shipped every three months that would make the perfect gift for anyone who needs a little oomph for their eyes. Their discovery sets that include several formulas to try make great stocking stuffers and you can buy up to 4 for $10 each. Our favorite formulas are Curl and Extend. Last day to order for Christmas delivery is December 18th.

Los Angeles Trading Company Plush Robe. Perfect for those quarantine self-care days. These plush robes from Los Angeles Trading Company are incredibly soft and cozy with enough fabric to nestle up and stay in all day lounging. Meant to keep you warm in the winter months, they are extra durable and can with stand lots of wear and washing. Each design is beautifully embroidered on the back with a playful saying truly fit any personality. Available in white, pink and black. $95. Last day to order with two-day shipping is December 21st.

TROVE is a subscription and gift box service that curates a ‘vacation in a box’. Each TROVE box takes you to a new city and features virtual workshops with expert local chefs, artisans, and more goodies. The holiday box is a Seattle box complete with a cooking workshop with Eat Seattle Chef Liz Philpot, as well as a coffee brewing and tasting workshop with U.S. barista champion, Seattle-based Sam Spillman. This is the perfect gift for the travel bug. $139.99. Order by December 13th to ensure Christmas delivery or ask to get a gift card and let the recipient choose their box.

Seecaas Shoes offers the perfect leather ballet flat that gives back to help families who want to adopt children with the costly process. The shoes can be worn with the cute ankle strap and without and you can personalize them with a monogram and emoji making it the perfect holiday gift. $150. Last day to order for Christmas arrival is December 16th if you want monogrammed shoes … and who doesn’t?!

With love,

FWO