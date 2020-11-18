The Best of DESTINATION Colombia Runway Show

Colombia’s creative fashion potential is a secret no more. An exciting DESTINATION Colombia fashion show came to a close yesterday after having taken over Miami Design District for a beautiful afternoon to present 12 Colombian designers to watch.

The live experience highlighted new collections set to introduce the brands to US market, consumer, trade, and media audience.

In the spirit of new normal the runway show was live streamed, and attendance limited to Florida based media and buyers.

PARAISO’s creative collaboration with Procolombia will continue into next year with the purpose of recognizing the true artistic potential of a country, and opening door for brands into US market.

