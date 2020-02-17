Oxford Fashion Studio Brings 10 Independent Designers to NYFW at Pier 59 Serving a Fresh Flair on the Runway

Oxford Fashion Studio presented 10 designers at Pier 59 Studios to a full house. The collections ranged from traditional womenswear and gender neutral apparel to jewelry and accessories, and a red-carpet ready plus size collection, offering truly something for everyone and every occasion.

The goal for the fashion group is to highlight independent fashion designers from all over the world, giving them a platform to showcase their work. Oxford Fashion Studio has worked with nearly 700 designers, from over 70 different countries, over the past 10 years. This year, the designers showcased their work to a full-house on the NYFW runway. You can learn more at Oxfordfashionstudio.com.



Na Yeong Baek

www.nayeongbaek.com | @nayeongbaek

The collection titled “Untamed,” was inspired by the Myanmar culture and its wavy and distorted ceramics that people use for utensils that aren’t necessarily typical. The South Korea based collection aimed to showcase the beauty in the old and forgotten, and how to find new artistry through imagination. From wools and knits we can see ripples of beige, black, whites and hues of mustard in imaginative forms.



Manishii

www.manishii.com | @manishii_official

The India-based, ready to wear label Manishii debuted their upcoming collection “Pre Occupied.” The collection was interwoven in versatility from gorgeous Indian handwoven embroidered fabrics to vegan leather puffers using mixes of tulles, silks in hues of black, off-white, canary yellow and silver.



Matt Sarafa

www.mattsarafa.com | @mattsarafa

Project Runway Junior alumni and Los Angeles designer brought down the house down with an explosion of rhinestones, furs, and mesh in an all black collection that was anything but boring. Celebs such as Tyra Banks, Iggy Azalea, Doja Cat, LisaRaye, Brenda Song have also been dressed by the unapologetic designer. I’m a new Text block ready for your content.



Samantha Darryanto

www.samanthadarryanto.com | @samanthadarryanto

Anak-ku was the name of the collection shown by the NYC designer Samantha Darryanto, modernizing traditional clothing from both China and Indonesia and fusing them both. Fabrics such as batik and chinese silks were seen throughout the collection paired with tailored suits silhouettes.



Mayan the Label

www.mayanthelabel.com | @mayanthelabel

The Saudia Arabia native showcased a collection merging traditional Arabic fashion with a contemporary flare. Mayan’s collection, “Faded” reintroduced modest wear with a couture elevated look. Embellished coats and dresses sauntered down the runway. The collection was traditional by art, texture and culture. Shades of nudes and mint blended perfectly with deep reds in luxurious silks, chiffons and organza.



Rene’ Tyler

www.renetyler.com | @renetylerplussize

The collection Noir Et Blanc was inspired by Parisian style, elegance, and inclusivity. Glamourous looks celebrating a woman’s curves dominated the runway with this Las Vegas based designer’s collection. Her pieces have also been worn by celebrities including Laverne Cox, Dulcé Sloan, Mary Lambert, and Marsha Ambrosius.



Poli & Jo

www.poliandjo.com | @poliandjo

Poli & Jo was born out of the East End of London, Spitalfileds – the birth seed of edginess and creativity. The brand represents British heritage with a modern edge. The accessory collection, titled, Defender City featured army green canvas with contrasting bright orange piping details.



NadineByNadia

www.nadinebynadia.com | @nadine.by.nadia

San Diego jewelry label, NadinebyNadia presented her edgy collection of baubles inspired by New York City’s avante-garde days in the 70s and 80s. Designer Nadia’s hallmark lies in her intricate designs using spikes, titanium, and leather. Pieces graced the runway in genuine leather with spikes, studded accents and leather fringe. Showstoppers included geometric cuff bracelets, distinct hair wraps, and innovative necklaces.



MVR

www.mvrdesign.com | @mvrdesign.mx

MVR is a Mexican-based brand whose artisanal work is reflected in their street garments. The collection “Waitomo” was focused around the utopian place called Waitomo Glowworm Cave located in New Zealand; where, through textile research and experimentation, new textures taken from nature are represented and created simulating the evolution of millions of years through handmade work on clothes. Inspiration is also drawn from hip hop culture during the 80s fused pastels tones of green, blue, pink and purple.



Christy + You

www.christyplusyou.com | @christyplusyou

The collection titled “Superpower” encompassed edgy and confident fashion to everyday womens wear pieces. The designer drew inspiration from common wool suits, breathing life back into them with a deconstructed look.

