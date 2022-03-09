Oh Polly’s Int. Women’s Day LA Event with Celeb Attendance

On Sunday 6th March 2022, global fashion house Oh Polly celebrated International Women’s Day with their own exclusive event.

The event was held at The Revery in Los Angeles and lasted from 1.30pm-5pm. During this time they held 2 power panel sessions, hosted by Denise Rodriguez.



The first was with Joy Donnell, a Producer, Strategist and Activist, building cultural legacy through the media. The second was with Taylor Mackey, one of the leading model and talent agents in the industry, currently working for Ford Models.

If you were lucky enough to attend the event you could also visit several interactive stations, including an inspiration mirror, build your own message in a bottle, a gifting suite, flower shop and candle station by Banter & Bliss. Oh Polly also invited guests to visit their very own bar truck and food station.

At the flower arranging station, guests created their own spring bouquet. For this, the brand partnered with a local florist called ‘Flower School LA’ to create custom Oh Polly bouquets that were wrapped in exclusive Oh Polly newspaper, instead of traditional flower paper. Guests were then invited to take their creations home in a branded tote bag.

Guests were also given the opportunity to write an inspiring message to themselves on floral paper and add it to a mini bottle to take away with them. The bottles were branded with custom Oh Polly designs.

Next to this station, the brand had a mirror where guests were encouraged to write what it means to them to be a woman and the qualities of a strong woman.

Notable attendees:

Jordyn Woods – wearing the St. Germain dress in sand

Jodie Woods – wearing the Monaco dress in ivory

Emily Sears – wearing the Eftychia dress in stone

Sharlize True

Ava Kolker

Nathalie Paris

Victoria Nguyen

Morgan Ketzner

Zea Gyamopoh

Arika Sato

About Oh Polly

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pureplay fast fashion brand selling women’s clothing internationally. They have offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou with over 200 employees in the UK, and 300 directly employed worldwide. Their business model is social-first and centred around industry leading Instagram and Facebook accounts. In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most engaged UK clothing retail social media brand and by July 2021 they had a combined following of over 4.5 million people. This puts them among the fastest growing fashion brands within the UK.

