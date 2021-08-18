NYNNE Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

NYNNE spring/summer 2022 began with a look to silhouette. Honed over the last few seasons, the brand’s signature shape — lead by the Diana dress — takes centre stage having been ever so carefully developed to accommodate new elements and design details.

For creative director and founder, 28-year-old NYNNE Kunde, the importance of retaining the brand’s signature has proven more prevalent than ever before. The designer considers this a two-strand approach that moves towards establishing NYNNE’s identity while also leaning into the idea that NYNNE is about building a long-lasting relationship with your clothes.

”We create pieces that are meant to be worn in the most versatile way possible, giving the customer the chance to dress up or dress down,” Kunde says. With this approach, NYNNE champions a less-is-more approach that centers around a capsule of pieces that come with seasonal updates.

As to be expected, spring/summer 2022 does still welcome newness into the fold with fresh colours leading the way. The palette is dominated by vivid fuchsia pinks, tangerine oranges and a leather coat made up in Kunde’s preferred baby blue, coexisting alongside the basics that prove eternally essential: brilliant white, classic black and enduring neutral tones. These colour combinations reflect the sense of renewed energy that the world is feeling, with personal expression and the celebration of dressing up receiving a welcome return.

Notable design details for spring/summer 2022 include evocative open-back fits pieced together with gold chains and those with an eye for detail will also notice the inclusion of subtle NYNNE logo detailing incorporated throughout. Elsewhere, fabrics have been chosen to bring the NYNNE silhouette to life. The ”bubbly” crepe employed for the standout orange suit is case in point. Denim also proves a key introduction this season, which comes fitted to sit on the waist to emphasise the female form and embellished with matte studs for a sleek design detail. Following on from previous collections, all fabrics and clothing is created in Europe with the Noughties-inspired knits produced in Italy and the elevated subtle-sheen cottons in London. NYNNE’s manufacturers care about what they produce and what they’re putting out there, further cementing the brand’s ethos that its pieces are built to last and prove transeasonal. ”We make pieces which last and will work for a long time. We want to empower women, make them feel confident and comfortable when wearing NYNNE,” Kunde says.

Those able to visit the Copenhagen Fashion Week presentation can expect to see the sprightly collection in situ amongst the expressive accompanying film, inspired by the Birth of Venus and acting as a metaphor for the place the world finds itself in. Kunde took inspiration from the work of 20th-century design-duo, artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, namely their early Nighties work, The Umbrellas, for the presentation set up. Kunde explains that the notion that their public art installation was intended to spread joy through challenging compositions delivered in a colourful vibrant setting reflects the spring/summer 2022 collection. “Like the rest of the world, NYNNE is welcoming a new era. Now it’s time to look forward.”

