NYFW and PFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Sponsorship Announcement

hiTechMODA would like to announce their sponsorship with Bella Mademoiselle, an award-winning skincare and makeup brand lead by Brazilian-American entrepreneur Andrea Peixoto (Garrison). Her luxurious skincare lines developed in Milan, Italy. The beauty brand has successfully launched in the USA and Brazil.

This season’s runway is all about redefining the fashion industry’s sustainability practices, and Bella Mademoiselle is a leader of change in the beauty industry. Bella Mademoiselle is known for redefining natural beauty.

The brand uses all natural ingredients, waste-free innovative technology, and re-usable, recyclable packaging, all while giving back to the community. Not only will your skin experience a naturally enhanced glow, but the environment will not be left to pay the cost.

Bella Mademoiselle offers two skincare lines made in Italy and a complete professional makeup line. The lines are exclusively sold throughout multiple beauty clinics, dermatologists offices, and at premier Spa locations such as the Canyon Ranch Spa & Wellness. While the line takes Europe by storm, the entire product line is also available at www.bella-mademoiselle.com.

The Amazonian Beauty Rituals line is a complete Spa facial treatment made only with all natural ingredients, properly extracted from the Amazonian Rainforest. 10% of all sales are donated back to the Amazonian community to provide better living conditions such as potable water at homes.

What truly sets Bella Mademoiselle apart from other luxury skincare brands? The entrepreneur who built this company, Andrea. Andrea found herself battling with a long-term struggle to find products suitable to her very problematic skin, leading her to create and be fully immersed in the development of two skincare lines and the professional makeup line.

Andrea not only understands the importance of natural, eco-friendly skincare, but also is an active participant when it comes to giving back to her community and the environment that we live in.

Among Andrea’s love for the brand and its impact, she is a highly qualified businesswoman. Andrea migrated to the United States by herself at the age of 20 pursuing her “American Dream.” Andrea spent twenty years working for a Fortune 500 company, which allowed her to gain cross-functional training in sales, finance, HR, marketing, project management, procurement, managing and leading people. Andrea was the first female foreigner to become a Sr. Director in this highly regarded American company. During her corporate career, Andrea received several awards, including Senior Leader Top Women in Convenience in 2019, Manufacturer of the Year in 2020, as well as several other leadership and Board of Director awards. Andrea has already received her first award since joining the beauty industry as the Latin American Female Entrepreneur of the Year through the AME Association. (Recently featured on the cover of Mulher Brasil magazine)

Bella Mademoiselle is an authentic brand that has 80% of all advertising and marketing done by actual consumers who actually use the products and believe in the brand. New York and Paris Fashion Weeks 2023 hosted by HiTechMODA is pleased to be evolving with such an authentic and eco-friendly brand to push change in the fashion industry. To purchase your new luxury skincare and makeup from Bella Mademoiselle, visit www.bella-mademoiselle.com.

