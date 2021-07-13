Nicole Williams-English debuts Nia Lynn Collection with 70’s Vibes to Packed House at Miami Swim Week

Model and entrepreneur Nicole Williams-English launched a collection of beautiful 70’s inspired swimwear on the closing night of Miami Swim Week, Nia Lynn. The designer behind @justtnic packed the house despite the evening’s rainstorm and debuted a collection of high-cut one-pieces, string bikinis and strapless bandeaus brought to life by Muse Fashion Group (MFG).



WWE’s Barbie Blank walked the catwalk and summoned some retro seventies sizzle along with the other models.

The collection featured a mix of one pieces and separates in hue’s and prints with a clear 70’s inspired vibe. The swimwear featured sustainably minded recycled nylon and soft mesh cover-ups in a mix of solids and the designer’s proprietary geometric print. Green and Yellow hues blended effortlessly with bold orange, white and black colorways.

The 35-piece collection includes a range of high-cut one-pieces, string bikinis and strapless bandeaus along with ready-to-wear styles including printed mesh wrap dresses, button downs and wide leg trousers. The collection ranges in price from $64-$145 and will launch on nialynne.com July 13,, 2021

MFG, founded by Jaynee & Karl Singer is the fashion incubator & group behind your favorite celebrity brands has partnered with celebrity designer Nicole Williams English to release a new collection for Nia Lynn.

About Nia Lynn:

Nia Lynn is a luxury swimwear collection designed by model and entrepreneur Nicole Williams-English. Featuring a superior level of attention to detail and a range of styles with a focus on fit and fabrication, the line is inspired by the different women in her life from different backgrounds. The collection is available for purchase at www.nialynncollection.com and follow the brand on Instagram @nialynncollection.

About Muse Fashion Group:

A global fashion group, Muse Fashion Group (MFG) manages & operates the development of a portfolio a leading modern fashion brands blending the industries of entertainment & apparel. MFG brings a unique architecture to building and launching celebrity backed fashion brands with its vertical manufacturing eco system & data driven marketing strategies.

By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, MFG enables its brands & partners to set new limits in their creative expression while bringing forward exceptional products.

