New: Heist Launches Its Everyday Invisible Collection In Seven Shades Of Nude

HEIST, the smart foundation-wear brand renowned for style, comfort and support, has launched its best-selling Invisible Collection in seven NEW shades of Nude.

The seven shades were devised using research from Heist’s Nude Project, a crowd-sourcing initiative that took insights from 100,000 women across the globe and used data science to analyse swatches of skin tones that were shared via a dedicated microsite.

The results? The Nude Project identified 1,000 unique skin tones which allowed Heist to perform Euclidean Clustering; and this clustering process resulted in seven distinct shades of Nude. These are the seven shades that make up Heist’s Nude tights collection, and that were developed further to inform this debut Nude underwear launch.

This is underwear designed with total invisibility and comfort in mind. Think everyday foundations that can be styled, seen, or unseen under clothing. Wearers can opt for matching shades or mix and match – there are no rules, just comfort and true second-skin feel.

The Invisible Nude Collection consists of four essential styles – The Invisible Triangle Bralette, The Invisible Scoop Bralette, The Invisible Brief and The Invisible High Waist Brief – designed for every day, every body. The bralette styles include a scoop-neck and a triangle design, and offer high under-arm coverage with light bust support. Think ultimate comfort, thanks to the subtle clasp and wire-free design.

Both knicker styles feature soft, minimal elasticated waistbands with free-cut leg openings, meaning no digging and no VPL. The collection, available in Shade 1-7, is the ultimate combination of comfortable and invisible thanks to Heist’s use of super soft, lightweight fabric that has a seamless feel and optimum stretch.

Tested and approved by women of all ages, shapes and sizes, the soft and smooth formulation creates a second-skin feel, so that each style works for every body.

About Heist

Heist is a foundation-wear brand on a mission to support women everywhere, to inspire style with confidence and to leave no mark as we do so.

We design stylish, smart products using smart science that change the way we feel. Products that are kind to the body, and kind to the planet. We are always pioneering – using the latest fabric and design technology – to create foundations of style, comfort and support. No compromises or trade offs. Heist products are a trade up. We elevate the everyday.

