Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Spring 2023 Collection

This season as I was planning my own wedding, I began to explore the significance and mystique surrounding wedding rituals. Mexican brides typically wear big ball gowns, which I gave a modern twist with removable puff sleeves and a detachable train. The Dahlia, Mexico’s national flower, is also present in this collection as an ode to my heritage,” Nadia explains.

In the Mexican tradition brides also wear a Mantilla Veil, a circular veil with a lace trim around the edge. Nadia integrated the drama of these conventional pieces into the collection, adding in tones of blue as a pop of color.



Nadia Manjarrez

While customs like having a bouquet or dawning a long cathedral veil inspired Nadia, she vowed to keep the collection versatile including these details as embroidery on recycled taffeta, 3D floral embroidered tulle and hand drawn crocheted laces. The brand’s ethos rests in modular pieces: Add-on capes, removable skirts and detachable sleeves and trains. Hand-made beading and threadwork features variations of the poppy flowers in last season’s collection, alongside new fabrications like flowing pleated tulle and double satin. This season is for the bride who wants the sentiment of heritage, but is a contemporary woman destined for progress.

About Atelier NM

Motivated to create formal pieces that could work for more than one bridal occasion, Nadia Manjarrez started working on her eponymous bridal collection in her parent’s basement in February 2020. After turning out hundreds of desperately needed masks for her community in Sinaloa, Mexico during the apex of the COVID19 Pandemic, Manjarrez hired her first employee, a woman who would become one of ten female Mexican employees. As her team grew, and the need for masks subsided, Manjarrez finally was able to launch the first collection that she had set out to begin before the pandemic.

The collection, made for women by women, features twelve pieces handcrafted in-house at the atelier in Mexico. Each piece is made to be upcycled. Inspired by the idea that a wedding gown should have multiple purposes and not just serve a bride for one night, Nadia Manjarrez focuses on versatility and functionality. The collection features romantic silhouettes with built-in structure where women need support most, while allowing a bride comfort all evening. The pieces transform, removing longer trims, trains and sleeves to give each woman multiple options for any occasion.

