Nadia Manjarrez Bridal Spring 2024 Collection

For my Spring 2024 Collection, I wanted to celebrate the diverse culture of Mexico, paying tribute to the strong and resilient women who have played an instrumental role in shaping the country’s history and contributed to its legacy.

I dove into the past, exploring the stories of remarkable individuals such as Malinche, a Nahua woman who was offered as a slave to the Spanish colonizer Hernan Cortés. Despite her difficult circumstances, Malinche learned the Spanish language and became a key translator, helping to bridge the gap between the two cultures and mitigate violence through communication. To honor her legacy, I named the most versatile dress in this collection after her – a breathtaking ball gown made from recycled moirè with a mesmerizing wavy pattern that can be transformed into a cocktail dress.

Nadia Manjarrez

I also pay homage to Adela Velarde, the visionary creator of the “Las Adelitas,” the first female soldiers who bravely fought in the Mexican Revolution. These women defied gender norms by carrying ammunition and guns, and provided valuable support to their fellow soldiers as nurses, cooks, and helpers. The Adela dress features a gorgeous tulle ball skirt with a halter rose Chantilly lace as an ode to their courageous spirit. The dress also allows for versatility with its removable sleeves and the ability to transform into a Chantilly cocktail dress.

The iconic Frida Kahlo, known for her stunning art, unapologetic style and signature floral crown, served as the inspiration for the floral beaded “Frida” dress. I also drew inspiration from the traditional Oaxacan dress known as the “Tehuanas,” popularized by actresses such as Dolores del Rio, Maria Felix, and Frida Kahlo. The skirt shape of this dress has been adapted into a contemporary design and incorporated into several of the pieces in this collection.

This season also features embroidered tulle with silk organza laser-cut flowers inspired by traditional Mexican embroidery techniques as well as a mantilla-style veil, reminiscent of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, a Mexican poet and nun who inspired the feminist movement with her work challenging gender norms.

I used thick silk satin crepes with minimalistic silhouettes that can be paired with accessories such as Juana or Josefina. The latter is a triple V stretch crepe dress with French Chantilly applications that can be paired with a Chantilly bolero. The Josefina dress is named after my grandmother-in-law, a skilled seamstress who sewed up until the end of her life. Her 80-year-old sewing machine was gifted to me this past year and added to my atelier in Mexico. Its vintage stitching techniques have inspired the picot edges seen on dresses including “Anna,” a stunning crinkled silk chiffon dress with a draped bodice that transforms into an airy skirt.

The Genesis dress is made from a rose brocade crepe with puff long sleeves, while the green Elisa dress takes inspiration from the Palenqueras – the women who work in the creation of mezcal in rural areas of Mexico, particularly Oaxaca. These women are responsible for processing the agave and turning them into mezcal.

