Musician and Entrepreneur SuperCoolQ Launches debut collection “ JAKWAD UNIVERSITY”

Following the release of his latest single Strawberry Lemonade.

Queens native SuperCoolQ, who formerly goes by Killy, has just released a collection following his recent single “ Strawberry Lemonade “.

Musician and entrepreneur Killy states “ There’s levels as to where a dreamer can be in terms of reaching that desired destination almost like creating goals and gradually progressing through stages similar to schooling “ which is the foundation of this release.

Jakwad University

The collection is titled “ Jakwad University “ where Jakwad stands for “ Just a kid with a dream.” The name came to Killy as he spent days reminiscing about his early childhood days with a desire to become a lawyer or judge. Hence following Killy understood and realized his many gifts to give back to his community, Jakwad was born to inspire and motivate his peers and consumers to follow and pursue their dreams.

To celebrate the launch of “JAKWAD UNIVERSITY” SuperCoolQ held a pop up at his recent business endeavor, a health and wellness location in his hometown called “ Dream Cafe NYC” on November 20th located at 117-17 guy R Brewer Blvd.

The two themes of the collection are DDD which is an abbreviation for “ Don’t Do Drugs” and “Dreams Never Die. The collection features a wide range of apparel such as varsity jackets, Socks, Long sleeve T shirts and track pants giving vibrant colors and an abstract feel to the pieces. The pieces will also be sold online at Jakwadnyc.com.

Pricing of apparel:

“Don’t Do Drugs” Varsity coat $300

“JAKWAD university” L/S Tee $55

“JAKWAD university” Track Pants $120

“Dreams Never Die” crew socks $20

