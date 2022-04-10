Morilee Madeline Gardner – F22 Rhapsody Collection

Featuring couture artistry, these gowns embody the poetic nature of a devoted love. Both fanciful and romantic, I’ve designed a collection of free-flowing silhouettes with a mix of blooming embellishments and sheer details; putting an emphasis on each bride’s unique style.

Inspired by the whimsical yet sophisticated style of the Regency era, I present to you a collection that feels both modern and enduring, full of the spirit of poetic romance. An ode to true love!” – Madeline Gardner, Designer and Creative Director



Morilee Madeline Gardner

