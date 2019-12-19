Moose Knuckles Gold Capsule Collection

Canadian Outerwear Debuts Their Gold Capsule Collection

Canada’s uncompromising outerwear and lifestyle brand, Moose Knuckles, debuts its Gold Capsule collection. As an expansion to the Fall/Winter collection, the Gold Collection exudes luxury and encapsulates new styles in addition to the Fall classics.

The Gold Collection features styles for both men, women, and children, including parkas, bombers, jackets, hoodies, and accessories. The collection introduces two new parkas: the men’s Colombier Parka and the women’s Mont Joli Parka, both designed with 100% shearling trim around the collar, hood, and sleeve cuffs. Core styles, such as the Little Rapids Bomber and the Stag Lake Parka, are revived and accented with gold detail, such as 24-karat gold-plated logos, gold logo monogrammed jacquard lining, gold brass hardware, and opulent red fox fur.



Moose Knuckles

The collection presents premium, fur-free oversized puffers, the Curloss Jacket and the Elie Jacket, with both styles featuring gold foil lining and a water-repellant outer shell. The Pièce de Résistance of the collection, the Errington Jacket, includes a high-gloss shell, goose down fill, and the Moose Knuckles’ new gold-plated Striation logo. The capsule offering is complete with accessories, such as branded toques, baseball caps, and logo icon belts.

The Gold Capsule Collection launches this October and will be available at mooseknucklescanada.com, Moose Knuckles’ stores, and global retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, SKP, Verso, Harrods, Printemps, Blu Lugano, Breuninger, Luisa Via Roma, and Holt Renfrew.

About Moose Knuckles

Since 1921, our family has been protecting Canadians from the cold – a relentless quest that founded Moose Knuckles Canada in 2009. The brand was built on the belief that we could make the leanest, toughest and most luxurious sportswear in the world. We engineer Canadian know-how, grit and heritage into every fiber, stitch and zipper. We stand by our impeccable tailoring, ethically sourced materials and premium hardware. Coupled with proven performance and a unique perspective, Moose Knuckles is an exceptional outerwear brand available across the globe. We are a family, a community, a tribe, and we wear it on our sleeves.

