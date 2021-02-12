Monte-Carlo Fashion Week Announces The 9th Edition From May 14-18

Represented by Guitar PR & Advertising.

From May 14-18 the 9th edition of the official fashion event of the Principality of Monaco, an important reference point for green fashion.

Monte-Carlo, 12 February 2021. Sustainability is not a temporary fashion trend but the key to the future, starting right from the catwalk. This is Monte-Carlo Fashion Week’s winning bet, the event that once again confirms its role as a showcase for trends and that carries, at the same time, its essence of a reference platform for eco-sustainable fashion, in Europe and in the world.

The Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2021 will have the honour to be placed for the fifth year in a row, Under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco .

The event will once again bring the spotlight of the fashion universe to the Principality by attracting a large number of participants and professionals, with a particular attention to ethical and sustainable fashion, one of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode’s fundamental objectives, with the aim to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting the environment together whilst having an ethical fashion.

In light of this, the international event confirms its next edition, scheduled from the 14th to the 18th of May 2021 in Monte-Carlo, with a rich panel that will include the presence of the most innovative designers of the international scene and important moments of reflection on the main themes linked to sustainability, that increasingly becomes essential and its very essence to the claim #sustainabletogether.

“The traditional mechanisms of the fashion week have necessarily been rethought in environmental terms and our will is to continue in the wake of an increasingly virtuous attitude that invests the entire fashion supply chain and that can find its ideal display here” commented Federica Nardoni Spinetta, creator of the event and President and Founder of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode.

Some dates to keep in mind:

On February 15th will be launched the highly anticipated second edition of the MCFW© Sustainable Contest: all ”Green” designers are called to participate sending a short video representing the essence of their ethical and innovative vision.

The Jury, composed by Sara Sozzani Maino – Head of Vogue Talents, Deputy Director of Vogue Italia, International Brand Ambassador CNMI; Ingie Chalhoub – President & CEO Group Etoile Dubai, Designer Ingie Paris; Desserto – the Award Winning Designer in 2020 and Federica Nardoni Spinetta – President and Founder of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, will be in charge of the highly anticipated final vote.

The Contest will close on April 15 and the Jury will analyse the collection presented in the video, as well as the message contained in it and choose among all the participants, the brand which will be the most ecological one and who will be awarded on May 18 the Monte-Carlo Sustainable Award and will have the opportunity to present their collection in the official program of the MCFW©.

Firmly believing in social responsibility, MCFW© will support the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation (www.fondationprincessecharlene.mc), for the fifth year in a row. The primary objective of the Foundation is to save lives by putting an end to drowning. Its missions are to raise public awareness about the dangers of water, teach children preventive measures, and teach them to swim. Sport is also a tool that contributes to the well-being and the development of children.

##

Learn More

chambremonegasquemode.com

With love,

FWO