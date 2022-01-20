Monfrere

MONFREĚRE is a fashion brand that merges the refinement of storied designer houses with the effortless comfort of Los Angeles for pieces that define attainable luxury. Created by Sean Rudes and Steven Dann – close brothers-in-law with acclaimed backgrounds in the fashion industry and a shared passion for denim, MONFREĚRE – which means “my brother” – is an homage to their special bond and a line to bring together their legacies, their perspectives, their skill sets, and their talents to create something new and unparalleled.

Rudes and Dann have created a new class of denim that reflects their tireless mission to innovate and perfect products that are a signature mix of provocative and modern. Their hard work and decades of experience have culminated into a line that encompasses the highest quality garments, innovative fits and fabrics, and fashion-forward design. Their inspiring, resonant branding is aimed to satiate the most demanding of consumers and be recognized amongst a discerning global clientele. MONFREĚRE works in partnership with top retailers worldwide including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Selfridges.

