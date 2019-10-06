Michael Fausto Debut Collection Fall 2020 Bridal Collection

Represented by Atelier PR.

The debut Michael Fausto collection draws inspiration from the jewel box that is Capri.

An unending spring of life and beauty, the island has been a magnet for artists, poets, socialites, and more for years. Whether you are having 2 freshly grilled fish at La Fantelina, or envisioning Homer’s sirens bathing near the Faraglioni, Capri offers glamour and excitement to everyone. The inspiration was interpreted into undulating drapes of duchess satin, intricate beading of bougainvillea, and dramatic silhouettes.



Michael Fausto

No 1 ‘Da Pagling’ Draped jtalian duchess satin ball gown with exposed bustier and exaggerated bow

No 2 ‘Da Pagling’ Draped italian duchess satin cocktail dress with exposed bustier

No 3 ‘Da Adolfo’ Fuchsia jacquard cocktail dress with butterfly draped flare neckline

No 4 ‘Da Adolfo’ Fuchsia jacquard pleated gown skirt -hand-beaded top with reimbroidered details

No 5 ‘Zefira’ Crepe back satin bandeau with dramatic train, cigarette pants & hand appliquéd bustier

No 6 ‘Bougainvillea’ Hand-beaded cocktail dress with silk duchess satin rouched bustier and bow

No 7 ‘La Sirena’ Crepe back satin cut-out gown with hand-beaded zanfozi and Swarovski crystal

No 8 ‘Venus’ Silk Mikado mermaid gown with sea shell ruffle at back and side seam

No 9 ‘La Sponda’ Italian duchess satin gown with hand draped details, and alencon lace

No 10 ‘Lido’ Silk crepe blouse ‘Azzurra’ Hand-woven raffia skirt embellished with Swarovski crystal

No 11 ‘La Fontelina’ Limone jacquard belted jacket and skirt

No 12 ‘Bougainvillea’ Silk Duchess satin ball gown with draped knot detail & hand beaded neck piece

No 13 ‘Ondata’ Draped Neoprene Bodice ‘Bimente’ Hand-beaded coral skirt

No 14 ‘Le Sirene’ Wave draped silk duchess satin blouse ‘Lido ‘High-waisted crepe pant

No 15 ‘Aurora’ Silk taffeta dramatic ruffle bolero with beaded trim, and 4-ply silk crepe strapless gown

No 16 ‘La Fontelina’ Limone jacquard gown with billowing ruffle along neckline and side seam New

##

Learn More

Bridal Fashion Week

With love,

FWO