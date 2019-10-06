Michael Fausto Debut Collection Fall 2020 Bridal Collection
Represented by Atelier PR.
The debut Michael Fausto collection draws inspiration from the jewel box that is Capri.
An unending spring of life and beauty, the island has been a magnet for artists, poets, socialites, and more for years. Whether you are having 2 freshly grilled fish at La Fantelina, or envisioning Homer’s sirens bathing near the Faraglioni, Capri offers glamour and excitement to everyone. The inspiration was interpreted into undulating drapes of duchess satin, intricate beading of bougainvillea, and dramatic silhouettes.
Michael Fausto
No 1 ‘Da Pagling’ Draped jtalian duchess satin ball gown with exposed bustier and exaggerated bow
No 2 ‘Da Pagling’ Draped italian duchess satin cocktail dress with exposed bustier
No 3 ‘Da Adolfo’ Fuchsia jacquard cocktail dress with butterfly draped flare neckline
No 4 ‘Da Adolfo’ Fuchsia jacquard pleated gown skirt -hand-beaded top with reimbroidered details
No 5 ‘Zefira’ Crepe back satin bandeau with dramatic train, cigarette pants & hand appliquéd bustier
No 6 ‘Bougainvillea’ Hand-beaded cocktail dress with silk duchess satin rouched bustier and bow
No 7 ‘La Sirena’ Crepe back satin cut-out gown with hand-beaded zanfozi and Swarovski crystal
No 8 ‘Venus’ Silk Mikado mermaid gown with sea shell ruffle at back and side seam
No 9 ‘La Sponda’ Italian duchess satin gown with hand draped details, and alencon lace
No 10 ‘Lido’ Silk crepe blouse ‘Azzurra’ Hand-woven raffia skirt embellished with Swarovski crystal
No 11 ‘La Fontelina’ Limone jacquard belted jacket and skirt
No 12 ‘Bougainvillea’ Silk Duchess satin ball gown with draped knot detail & hand beaded neck piece
No 13 ‘Ondata’ Draped Neoprene Bodice ‘Bimente’ Hand-beaded coral skirt
No 14 ‘Le Sirene’ Wave draped silk duchess satin blouse ‘Lido ‘High-waisted crepe pant
No 15 ‘Aurora’ Silk taffeta dramatic ruffle bolero with beaded trim, and 4-ply silk crepe strapless gown
No 16 ‘La Fontelina’ Limone jacquard gown with billowing ruffle along neckline and side seam New
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO