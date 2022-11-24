Miami Art Week 2022 – What to See, Where to Stay

With Art Week just a few days away, here’s a list of must-see highlights to look forward to this year, ranging from art galleries, to fashion happenings, new and exciting openings, premier dining destinations, and more.

LOUIS VUITTON’S ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH EXHIBIT



ABOUT: Louis Vuitton will exhibit selected works by a curated ensemble of the world’s most-renowned artists as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, held at the Convention Center in Miami Beach from November 29 – December 3. Standout artist collaborations on display in the Louis Vuitton lounge include two wax figures of Yayoi Kusama, created by the artist herself; a panda figure sculpture by Takashi Murakami on a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk; paintings by Richard Prince and Alex Katz; a photo by Jean Larivière, and the now iconic Artycapucines collection. As a celebration of the Maison’s relationship with Yayoi Kusama – and to mark the 10-year anniversary of the first collaboration – exclusive new pieces will be showcased for the first time as a teaser of the upcoming collaboration.

Louis Vuitton will present during Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

2022 MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT DESIGN COMMISSION: ROCK | ROLL BY GERMANE BARNES



ABOUT: The Miami Design District has awarded Miami-based architect and designer, Germane Barnes, the 2022 Miami Design District Annual Design Commission. Barnes’ winning installation, Rock | Roll was designed as a celebration of the BIPOC communities who have shaped Miami’s one-of-a-kind, polyethnic culture, from the city’s foundations to today. Curated by Anava Projects, Rock | Roll marks is conceived as a love letter to the people of Miami, Barnes’ multi-scale installation draws on the vibrant visual language of Miami Carnival. It will be realized across the Design District’s public spaces as well as a special installation at the entrance of the Design Miami/.

Dates: Mid-November onward

Location: Miami Design District

CRAIG ROBINS COLLECTION: TWO OF THE SAME KIND



ABOUT: The Craig Robins Collection consists of contemporary art and innovative design, displaying within the Miami Design District headquarters of DACRA and rotating on a bi-annual basis. This year, “Two of The Same Kind” highlights the work of Marlene Dumas and Jana Euler, two artists whose painting and drawing practices are broadly represented in the Collection holdings. The theme of dualism threads through two portraits by pop icon Andy Warhol, both commissioned decades ago by Craig Robin’s mother and Jackie Soffer’s mother separately, acting as a spectacular coincidence. The multifaceted Collection also features design pieces by the recently acquired Sasha Gordon and by established favorites such as Zaha Hadid, Jean Prouvé, Marc Newson and Maarten Baas.

Dates: November 30 – onward

Hours: 10am – 12pm

Location: DACRA Headquarters, 3841 NE 2nd Ave.

GAGOSIAN & JEFFERY DEITCH | 100 YEARS



ABOUT: Gagosian is pleased to announce 100 Years, the sixth group exhibition—including an online incarnation in 2020—organized by Gagosian in collaboration with Jeffrey Deitch in Miami’s Design District during Miami Art Week. 100 Years—on view at the historic Buick Building—explores the interplay of past, present, and future through works by contemporary artists who are in dialogue with the sweeping cultural and environmental changes of the past century—as well as those who anticipate future possibilities. The contributors to 100 Years, who include Refik Anadol, Theaster Gates, Douglas Gordon, Urs Fischer, Tom Friedman, Austin Lee, Jamian Juliano Villani, Rick Lowe, Keiichi Tanaami, and Taryn Simon, among others, recognize the critical nature of the titular period, sloughing off a sense of weariness with time itself to consider past and future with new optimism.

Dates: November 28 – December 4

Hours: Monday 5pm – 8pm; Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 8pm; Sunday 10am – 6pm

Location: Buick Building NE 2nd Ave

MARIO CARBONE’S OUR LADY OF ROCCO PART II | POP-UP



ABOUT: Following its hit 2021 debut, Our Lady of Rocco – the coveted collaboration between NYC-based womenswear brand La Ligne and famed chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone – is announcing the launch of Part II. Inspired by 1980s New York City and uniform dressing, the limited-edition collection offers streetwear pieces like a burgundy satin bomber, statement T-shirts, trousers and luxe wool cap, embroidered with the brand’s signature crown logo. This year, the brand extends to a new category: bespoke tailoring in the great Italian sartorial tradition. During Art Basel, the brand will host a pop-up offering one-of-a-kind vintage Nino Cerruti suits and blazers that have been reworked to include the brand’s signature lining and brass buttons. The Vintage Cerrutis will be available exclusively at the pop-up where customers can also get the suits further tailored.

Dates: November 29 – December 3

Hours: 12pm – 8pm

Location: ZZ’s Club | 151 NE 41st St.

PELICAN HOTEL OPENING



ABOUT: At Pelican Hotel, you can always expect the unexpected. The rooms, once relics of the past, have been meticulously refurbished to pay homage to their original state. First built in 1948, the property was purchased by Renzo Rosso, founder of DIESEL. In 1990 it was then designed and decorated by owner Renzo alongside the brand’s Creative Team. The exceptional and meticulously restored property will inject new life into the iconic strip, complete with its redesigned in-house restaurant, the Pelican Café. The legendary boutique hotel fuses distinguishing Miami style with a dreamy vibe to reflect a playful design throughout its 32 guestrooms, including seven suites, six ocean-view rooms and one super exclusive penthouse. Inspired by a variety of movie sets, each room is named after its own theme and features one-of-a-kind, original vintage artifacts and furniture which have been lovingly restored over the past two years, making the Pelican a unique Art Deco icon. PelicanHotel.com

Dates: Open November 24

Location: 826 Ocean Dr. – Miami Beach

NOW OPEN: MAJOR FOOD GROUP’S CONTESSA



ABOUT: Inspired by the old-world sophistication of Northern Italy’s iconic villas and estates, Contessa is a classic yet thoroughly contemporary dining destination by MFG Co-Founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, Miami Design District’s new neighborhood cornerstone, is a two-story crown-jewel situated at the intersection of art, culture & fashion. Encouraging guests to stay beyond the confines of its lunch, Aperitivo and dinner, Contessa presents an intoxicatingly elegant ambience. Authentic to Northern Italian fare, the menu offers the finest meats, antipasti, signature pizzas–a first for Major Food Group–and an extensive in-house gelato program. ContessaRistorante.com

Location: 111 NE 41st St. – Miami Design District

THE DREXEL



ABOUT: The Drexel is the latest culinary venture co-founded by beloved industry veterans, Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya of Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Mrs.Mandolin, and Mr.Mandolin. Nestled in the heart of Miami Beach, The Drexel is a Coastal Mediterranean restaurant offering elevated yet uncomplicated European-inspired dishes. Situated on the corner of Miami’s historic Española Way and Drexel Avenue, The Drexel is a hidden gem elevating Miami Beach’s dining scene, characterized by both a chic European atmosphere along with fresh, innovative Mediterranean flavors. DrexelMiami.com

Location: 1436 Drexel Ave. – Miami Beach

