MetaMarsTown Debuts Futuristic Metaversal Fashion at NYFW

New York-based brand “Z” recently made its New York Fashion Week debut, presenting its S/S23 collection to fashion industry insiders on Fifth Avenue.

“Z” aims to build the first city and self-sufficient society on Mars in the next two decades. The capsule collection of seven unique and fantastical looks presented during the runway show this NYFW were designed for function and form. The materials used in construction of the outfits could withstand extreme Martian climates.

They were created using mathematical formulas to calculate chaos while incorporating advanced laser cutting and 3D-printing techniques.

Photos: Courtesy of Metamarstown

The collections’ design drew inspiration from the 1960s American “Space Age” era’s fervor for futuristic stylings. MetaMarsTown, the creators of “Z”, dreams of a harmonious human society flourishing on Mars, and the fashion choices that would fit such a community.

