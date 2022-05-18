Metallic Trends Are Back: Here’s How to Style Them

Whilst probably once a part of your staple Christmas or New Year’s Eve outfit, the metallic trend is back and here to stay. Having appeared at the likes of the Paris and Milan fashion weeks, metallic is no longer just a staple of your winter wardrobe but something that can be worn in spring, summer, or in fact any season.

Inspired by a Paris Hilton comeback, metallic is now being featured in the latest ranges of the likes of Fendi, Burberry, Coperni, Balmain and many more inspirational brands. So on that note, let’s take a look at how you can add metallic to your wardrobe this season.

In An Accessory

Not quite feeling brave enough to wear the metallic look as your main outfit yet? That’s ok because there’s a solution to use metallic in your accessories. Whether it’s a silver chain covered clutch bag, a metallic strip over a leather carry on or metallic shoes paired with a plain outfit, these are all easy ways to subtly bring out the trend.

There’s also the option of incorporating metallic into your jewellery, with Monica Vinader, Versace and Orella all having a metallic collection for you to choose from. Think large gold statement earrings and chunky bracelets. The Medusa medallion Greek range makes the excellent outfit companion.

Metallic Dresses

Metallic dresses are certainly not reserved for New Year’s Eve anymore. Why not dazzle the crowd with a metallic summer number that will reflect the sun straight off your golden tan. We’ve seen the likes of Solange Knowles in a sleek Barbara Casasola number with a rose gold hue, complemented by a fitted plain pink top part which worked wonders.

If you’re ready to dive straight in for a full metallic dress, Cara Delavigne offers some excellent inspiration that had her ready for Tinseltown in a shimmering cut out metallic dress and shoes to match.

Metallic Bodysuits

Metallic bodysuits are highly popular this season and offer a great alternative to a metallic dress. Complementing the female power look, metallic bodysuits offer something a little different to a metallic dress while bringing out a little less of the Christmas vibes. Some of the celebrities we’ve seen pulling this off include Gigi Hadid who recently wore a liquid metallic Michael Kors jumpsuit that evoked a fashion flashback from Studio 54’s prime.

Burberry’s latest Spring-Summer 2022 range also features a stunning metallic all in one suit, complete with long sleeves, a high neck and even cover for your feet. Pair it with white heels and the matching metallic clutch bag for the ultimate summer metallic look.

Metallic Jackets

If you’re looking to spruce up a plain outfit, a metallic jacket is the perfect option and will have you looking rain ready while being on trend at the same time. Metallic jackets can be worn in bright and bold colours that make a statement to any look you’re pulling off.

Metallic Trousers

Want to wow on the bottom half but keep the top a little more simplistic? If you’re top heavy, a metallic pair of trousers could work wonders to accentuate your figure, making you look tall while attracting the attention to your legs and away from your top half.

The metallic patterned trousers in Coperni’s Spring-Summer range are an excellent choice, utilising the flared trouser trend at the same time as incorporating a stunning metallic pattern. As they’re rather long, pair them with chunky wedges and a beige crop top for more of a casual daytime look while still wowing the crowds.

Overall, the metallic trend has made a big comeback this year. As a head turner style, we’re glad that metallic is no longer exclusively for Christmas but is now bang on trend for this spring to summer season.

