Meryll Rogge The Holiday Album Fall/Winter 23-24

With this Fall-Winter 2023 collection, Meryll Rogge channels one favorite activity – the idea of dressing up. The unrestricted creativity that occurs when picking and assembling clothes together, but also the slightly passé formality that it convenes.

Drawing from the portraits of Thomas Struth, the season dives into the familiar decor of holiday celebrations and reads like a collection of family photographs, where, year after year, siblings pose in front of the camera. Their party attire mixed with pajamas and skiwear, all staples of the improbable yet recurring holiday wardrobe. High and low – elegant evening wear and casual sportswear are combined, drawing from the imagery of beloved pop culture references and movies. Home alone, or Chrimas as staged for a Hollywood film set.

Classic knits, some with a homespun look, meet traditional Scottish plaids on wool pants and twill tops. A bold rose print is matched with a series of cotton check shirts and boxers. Just like stylish leftovers from a festive and sparkly evening that lingers into the morning, silver foil skirts, lurex knits and crinkled satin dresses appear as part of the mix.

Meryll Rogge

An inventive make-do situation, where childhood clothes and family heirlooms pulled from old closets are worn with technical underwear pieces, leads to a striking layered look of jersey thermals. Jackets are worn inside out, jeans patched with plaids and trimmed with 3-D flowers. As we prepare for a night of celebration, or recover from hours of festivities, clothes are effortlessly swiped and borrowed amongst friends and members of a chosen family. Between bricolage and theatricality, between the Adams Family and Derek Jarman’s Edward II, a series of silhouettes come together, fit for a bowling party as much as for an improvised, slightly postmodern, period-drama.

Meryll Rogge is a womenswear label based in Belgium

A contemporary wardrobe infused by surprising associations, it offers classic and sturdy pieces revisited with a sense of unexpected beauty. Drawing simultaneously from the radical simplicity of menswear and the exquisite sophistication and coqueterrie of eveningwear, the label seeks to establish a joyfully ambivalent style – one made of fortuitous connections and pragmatic sartorial decisions. A strong and bold idea of femininity as a creative principle and a firm belief in the long lasting qualities of standards, both in shapes and materials, define the label’s identity. Crafting a forward-looking style imbued with a true love of the past, the label dresses a free-spirit woman who favors the assertion of the individual self over norms and repetitions. Meryll Rogge is a creative director, hailing from both Antwerp and New York, whose ever-shifting approach to fashion embraces the ultra-masculine just as effortlessly as the decorative opulence of the feminine.

Belgian-born Meryll Rogge started studying Fashion Design in 2005 at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. She is part of a generation of Academy graduates that is breaking the mould in fashion today. In 2008, Rogge left school to land her dream job by joining Marc Jacobs’ design team in New York. As a Women’s Collection designer she had the opportunity to work on some of his most iconic collections. Nearly 7 years later, she returned to Antwerp to become Head of Women’s Design at Dries Van Noten. The start of a fascinating collaboration that has lasted for many inspiring years. Today, the creation of Meryll Rogge is a natural evolution of Rogge’s accomplishments and ambitions. Wishing to express something more personal, she set up her studio near her hometown Ghent.

In 2021 Rogge received the Belgian Fashion Award for Emerging Designer.

Credits:

Photography Vadim Kovriga

Casting DM Casting

Models Sasha Yatsiuk

Frederik Lovric

Hagar

Mohammed Benghait

Creative Direction Timo Zündorf

Hair & Make-up Sanne Schoofs

