Merrige by eLSi Spring – Summer 2020 Milan Fashion Week

Chinese Luxury Lingerie brand MERRIGE has selected famous Elsi Fashion to create its Spring Summer 2020 Haute Couture Collection. It is an exclusive collaboration of two fashion brands that inspired each other with its unique and sophisticated spirit. MERRIGE thinks big, pushing the boundaries, bringing new energy in the world of lingerie around the world. Exaggerated volumes, embroidered tulle ribbon, sprinkled with oriental touches are the key elements of SS20 that definitely takes the breath away. Luxurious and yet sensitive. Glamorous and yet seductive.

Zhejiang Merrige Health Science and Technology Limited Company is working on the females’ health and beauty. Facing all of the women loving beauty and life, the company’s products are focused on the women’s healthcare and wellness. The main product is the Merrige Corset that reshapes the body and inner confidence. The Company has cooperated with the world-renowned Lycra and the global textile machine forerunner Karl Mayer. The productive cooperation brings to strictly control of both raw material and textile technology and offer the maximum guarantee on the good quality.



Merrige by eLSi Spring

Photos: @imaxtree and @wongwannawat

Merrige is a tribute for the women loving beauty. The intense colors and the simplest lines combined with new technologies give Merrige’s client the desired beautiful shape. Merrige loves women and shows their beauty.

eLSi Fashion is creating luxury womenswear since 2004. The brand is a famous name in Europe with its both high-fashion and ready-to-wear collections, having red carpet celebrities during the 74th Venice International Film Festival, such as American actress Tiffany Brouwer and German Princess Elna-Margret zu Bentheim. The fashion house had successful runway shows and presentations in Milan, Moscow, Venice, Dubai Fashion Weeks, as well as in special projects in Nice, Paris, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan etc.

Production Team

CEO Tariel Bisharian

PR Director Ruslan Evseev

Head of Hair and Make Up Valeria Orlando

Head Fashion Stylist Michele Bagnara

Audio & Lighting Family Studio

Ballet

Choreographer Anna Olkhovaya

Soloists

Anna Olkhovaya

Giulio Galimberti

Dance Troupe

Paola Kumanaku

Jaqueline Trabassi

Francesca Marelli

Xhesica Rudi

Music

Music by Aram Khachaturian

Arrangement by La Fed and Stefano Razzo

@dj_lafed

