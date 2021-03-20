Krishma Sabbarwal

Krishma Sabbarwal is an emerging fashion brand that incorporates well-known symbols of British and internet culture to bring attention to social and political issues faced in today’s society. The designer puts the priority on the concept and message behind each collection and focusing on its fashion footprint on the environment rather than churning out new collections per season.

Her namesake brand supports sustainable fashion by repurposing waste textile materials and found garments, which otherwise would have ended up in a landfill. This keeps her design process challenging yet rewarding and enables Krishma Sabbarwal to find innovative textiles techniques to create interesting, colourful and quirky designs.

Krishma Sabbarwal

Photos : @iamkrutova, @selivanova__iana, @zernovaphoto_myfavorite

Krishma’s brand is gaining international recognition for her political fashion collections through various platforms and competitions. She is inspired by her personal experiences, Indian heritage and sense of humour. Using her creativity, voice and passion to lead the way in the underrepresented fashion industry.

Based between Oxfordshire and London, Krishma Sabbarwal graduated with a First Class BA degree from the University of East London.

Q: What sparked your interest in fashion?

Fashion has always been an interest to me, once I decided to pursue it at a higher education level, Fashion Textiles was the obvious pathway as I love colour, textures and materials. Once I learnt how to construct garments properly everything else fell into place and came naturally.

Q: As a designer, what matters to you most?

Sharing stories that are meaningful to me, being creative and saving valuable resources from landfill.

Q: Who do you envision as your “core customer?”

My core customer is forward-thinking, socially aware, and appreciates design for longevity. I design clothing that I want to wear, so I feel my core customer is similar to myself.

Q: What’s your vision for the future?

For the industry, I hope we can eradicate the racism and colonialism that exists in the industry. I demand all brands take ownership, monitor their supply chain and empower their garment factory workers. Consumers need to keep the pressure on brands to be transparent and accountable. I hope there is more representation in the future and as a whole becomes a more inclusive industry. Personally, I hope to gain more momentum with my brand, be involved with more opportunities both nationally and internationally and continue being a disruptor and change maker.

##

Learn More

@krishmasabbarwal

With love,

FWO