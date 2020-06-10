“Chinoiserie”

Chinoiserie is the word used by those European artists who had never been to China in the past time , with their own imaginary beauty, they created a style of decorating containing elements of Chinese style such as parasols, attic, and embroideries.

MAXRIENY FW 20.21 collection is romantic, elegant, luxurious with a vintage style. It studies the diversified Western fashion culture from the perspective view point of the East.



MAXRIENY Fall/Winter 2020/21

By using the element – tassels as the start point, along with the European vintage high-end fabrics and the well-cut shapes to present the soul of this collection – mixing of Eastern and Western.

